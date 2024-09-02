The 7 Coolest Muscle Cars Of 1969

To start off our rundown of 1969's automotive highlights, "Here comes the Judge." That was the catchphrase for a character Sammy Davis, Jr. played on "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," and Pontiac chief engineer John DeLorean was reportedly a fan of the show. He had developed the GTO as a muscle car pioneer in 1964 and envisioned the Judge as a rival to the Plymouth Road Runner.

Advertisement

The first 2,000 GTO Judges were made in Carousel Red, a color that appeared bright orange to most eyes. Almost 5,000 followed in other colors, including white, black, and three shades of green. The Judge had a blacked-out grille and special graphics that included a tapered stripe running from just behind the headlights almost to the B-pillars, "The Judge" in a psychedelic font on the front fenders and rear spoiler, and Ram Air III labeling on the hood scoops for models so equipped.

According to Hemmings, Pontiac built 108 1969 Judge convertibles and 6,725 hardtops. The Judge came with a 400-cubic-inch V8 topped with a Ram Air III or IV system, and transmission options included three and four-speed manuals and the TH400 automatic. The Ram Air IV package included a Safe-T-Track limited slip rear differential with a 3.90:1 or 4.33:1 gear ratio. The rarest combination of the above features was a convertible with the Ram Air IV package and a manual transmission; only five were built in 1969.

Advertisement