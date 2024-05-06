5 Facts About The 1967 Pontiac Firebird Probably Only Hardcore Car Fans Know

The 1967 Pontiac Firebird represents the first year of Pontiac's version of a "pony car," created to compete with and take sales from the amazingly successful Ford Mustang. Even though it was a sister car to GM's other pony car, the Chevy Camaro, Pontiac engineers were able to make the Firebird different enough to have its own unique identity. In that spirit, here are 5 facts about the 1967 Pontiac Firebird probably only hardcore car fans know.

The Firebird name was first used by General Motors in 1954

According to Pontiac's press release announcing the 1967 Firebird, the car "is named after a legendary Indian symbol which promised action, power, beauty and youth." The original Firebird I was a fighter jet-styled concept car powered by a gas turbine engine, 13 years before it reappeared on the Pontiac pony car that would have a 36-year production run.

The 1967 Pontiac Firebird was the only Firebird to have vent windows

Back in the day when cigarette smoking was much more common, drivers valued the vent windows that were commonly placed at the leading edge of each front door, ahead of the main door window. These allowed the cigarette smoke from the front passengers to be quickly ejected from the vehicle. For the 1968 model of the Firebird, and all others that followed, the vent windows were removed and replaced by a single pane of window glass. A flow-through ventilation system was also added to improve air circulation.