What Made The 1964 Pontiac GTO A Legendary Part Of Muscle Car History

The American muscle car era began in the mid-1960s and lasted until the oil crisis and new emissions and fuel economy standards sent car buyers flocking to smaller models in the early to mid '70s. During the muscle car era's heyday, Detroit's Big Three automakers churned out legends like the the legendary Chevy Corvette, equally iconic Ford Mustang, and speedy pop culture favorite, the Dodge Charger. Pontiac is often credited with lighting the tires on the muscle car era with the 1964 GTO, when the badge was first used on a special edition of the Tempest LeMans.

In the 1950s, drag and stock car racing were big business for the Big Three. But Bill Vukovich's fatal crash at the 1956 Indy 500 and the massive wreck at LeMans that killed 84 spectators two weeks later prompted the Automobile Manufacturer's Association to order its members to de-emphasize racing and performance in advertising and production. GM, Ford, and Chrysler all carried on with semi-clandestine racing programs, but in February 1963, GM buckled under pressure from safety and insurance concerns and issued a memo banning any further racing support.

While Ford and Chrysler carried on with full-bore racing programs, GM turned its attention to the consumer market for high-performance cars. Engineer John DeLorean (the same man who created the company and car that later starred in the "Back to the Future" films) decided to drop Pontiac's racing-bred 389-cu-in V8 into the LeMans, and the GTO was born.