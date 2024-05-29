Every Toyota Model Powered By The 2JZ-GE Engine

Toyota's 2JZ-GTE engine and its massive power ceiling are almost mythical at this point, with the code ringing a bell in the ears of millions of enthusiasts worldwide. While this turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline-six monster is definitely special, it is unattainable for most enthusiasts today, as prices skyrocketed due to its reputation and high demand. Fortunately, you can taste the special 2JZ sauce with the naturally aspirated GE variant, which has most of the same components minus the forced induction bits and reinforcements.

Other than that, though, the 2JZ-GE is a very sound engine designed for long mileage. Like its GTE sibling, it also features a stout cast iron block, forged crankshaft, and hot-forged connecting rods. As a result, with proper maintenance, the 2JZ-GE can easily surpass the 300,000-mile mark, making it one of the most reliable JDM engines ever made. That is especially true for the pre-VVTi versions (1991-1997), which are considered more reliable. Still, apart from fixable issues, like oil leaks and water pump failures, the 2JZ-GE VVTi engines are very durable in their own right.

Apart from its reliability, the 2JZ-GE engine provides smoother power delivery and might be more enjoyable among purists. It's also a great platform for tuning, with excellent aftermarket support.

Where can you find the 2JZ-GE engine? In this article, we'll guide you through every Toyota vehicle that featured this powertrain — from cars you are probably familiar with to some fringe models. Here is every Toyota model powered by the 2JZ-GE engine.