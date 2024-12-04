Shelby Cobra: The Evolution Of An Automotive Icon

In 1949, a poultry farmer surveyed a disaster. His face was tanned from hard work in the sun, rugged and creased. Carroll Shelby had the appearance of a man unafraid to get his hands dirty doing honest work or applying his mind to a problem. Scratching a living out of the Texas dirt by raising chickens was tough but honest, and it had started well enough. His first batch of chickens netted him a profit of $5,000 — about $65,000 adjusted for inflation. But now, disease had decimated his flock. Chickens died in droves, and so did Shelby's future as a professional poultry farmer.

Advertisement

Shelby was good with his hands. His father had instilled a passion for cars in him, taking him to races around Leesburg, Texas, where Carroll was born in 1923. His passions took him to the Georgia School of Technology's Aeronautical Engineering program before he dropped out to join the Army Air Forces during World War II. He never left the United States. Instead, he served as a flight instructor and test pilot on the home front. Upon his separation from service in 1945, he started a dump truck business before pivoting to chicken farming, which was not going well.

As Shelby explored his options in the face of this disaster, it seemed unlikely that his name would one day ring in the annals of automotive history. Yet, in the face of catastrophe, the possibility of returning to his first love –cars — bloomed.

Advertisement