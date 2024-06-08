All About The Lola MK6 GT: The Car That Inspired The Ford GT40

The Ford GT40 is one of the best-known performance cars to grace racetracks worldwide. Its development was borne of a feud between Henry Ford II and Enzo Ferrari over who could triumph at the grueling and historic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The original mid-'60s GT40s, the 2005 and 2017 Ford GT updates, and the Ford GT Mk IV Supercar that arrived in 2023 have captivated fans of automobiles, racing, and even cinema for decades. Immortalized in the 2019 Hollywood blockbuster "Ford v. Ferrari," the story of how Ferrari and Ford II came to blows over which builder was superior has refocused the spotlight on the aggressive curves of a powerful and timelessly beautiful machine.

Carroll Shelby, legendary racer and progenitor of another classically beautiful race machine immortalized in one of America's most popular kit cars, is famously linked to the GT40. He — along with engineer Roy Lunn — headed up the project that would see the GT40 sweep the podium at the 1966 Le Mans endurance race. What fewer people realize is that the original design for the GT40 was not the brainchild of Ford or Shelby at all. However, the lesser–known car behind the legendary story comes from a far smaller race team with a no less storied history.

Upon the formation of the Ford Advanced Vehicles Group -– the division of Ford assigned to develop a car to best Ferrari –- Lunn traveled to England to visit the Lola racing team. In the team's garage sat the Lola Mk6 GT. Lunn convinced the team to sell him two of the three existing racers and took them home and turned them into world beaters. This is the story of the car that served as the basis for Ford's greatest triumph.