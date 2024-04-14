10 Underdog Luxury Cars That Shouldn't Have Flopped

Luxury cars. The very best that the automaker does, where money is no object, and no feature is too crazy or too luxurious. Whether they're SUVs or not, luxury cars are still doing well, and they're still very important for buyers who can conjure up the cash for such a vehicle, while also representing a curious buy on the used market — a curious buy that comes with several massive asterisks, mind you. There is one other quite important aspect to know about the world of luxury cars: it's almost entirely dominated by the Germans.

BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi have all established themselves as the leaders of the segment, and the primary choice for all successful businessmen the world over. This has been the case for decades, as those names carry a lot of weight and bragging rights, for better and for worse. As a result of the outright dominance of German brands in the luxury segment, no matter how hard some automakers tried — and they really did — they simply couldn't dethrone the Germans. It's really a shame, because some of these total flops actually had quite a bit to offer, and in some aspects, they even managed to beat the Germans at their own game. Regardless, they couldn't beat the Germans in the only place that matters: sales.