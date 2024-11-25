What Years Did Ford Make The Fox Body Mustang And What's One Worth Today?
The Ford Mustang has evolved over the years, but each generation has produced iconic and recognizable styles. One of those was the Fox Body Mustang, the third generation of the classic American muscle car. It was produced from 1979 to 1993, making it one of the longest-lasting Mustang designs at over a decade.
The first-generation Ford Mustang was an instant success, selling more than 418,000 units in the first year. As oil prices went up in the 70s, however, Ford hoped to make the brand more fuel efficient by cutting down its weight. This proved to be an unpopular decision, with many missing the powerful feeling of the original muscle car design. Jack Telnack, vice president of design at Ford over in Europe, is credited with leading the design team to what is now called the Fox Body, which aimed to bring back the muscle car feel along with more fuel-efficient components. It went through some slight cosmetic changes throughout its run, but overall, it kept what made it so special to Mustang lovers past and present.
What is a Fox Body Mustang worth today?
The Fox Body Mustang has become quite desirable today — there are plenty of reasons to own one, including its nostalgic appearance and impressive performance on the track. But it's unfortunately becoming a bit tougher to find one at an affordable price as time goes on. While Hagerty says there were 2.6 million sold throughout its 14-year run, a lot of them are now heavily modified or beat up. According to Classic, the average price of a Fox Body Mustang from that decade is around $25,000. The specific years with the highest average include the 1980 model at $28,994 and the 1993 at $43,695.
The amount you end up paying for a third generation Mustang depends on its condition, year, model, and modifications. For example, there's a 1991 Ford Mustang LX for sale that's just $4,500, but it's listed as a project car and has nearly 150,000 miles on it. On the other end of the spectrum is the 1993 model, currently at a $95,000 bid (and it's still going up). This Ford Mustang LX is considered "highly original" and has been owned by the same family since it was purchased brand new back in the 90s. Whatever you do, make sure to avoid these mistakes before you buy a classic car. You'll thank us later.