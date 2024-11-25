What Years Did Ford Make The Fox Body Mustang And What's One Worth Today?

The Ford Mustang has evolved over the years, but each generation has produced iconic and recognizable styles. One of those was the Fox Body Mustang, the third generation of the classic American muscle car. It was produced from 1979 to 1993, making it one of the longest-lasting Mustang designs at over a decade.

The first-generation Ford Mustang was an instant success, selling more than 418,000 units in the first year. As oil prices went up in the 70s, however, Ford hoped to make the brand more fuel efficient by cutting down its weight. This proved to be an unpopular decision, with many missing the powerful feeling of the original muscle car design. Jack Telnack, vice president of design at Ford over in Europe, is credited with leading the design team to what is now called the Fox Body, which aimed to bring back the muscle car feel along with more fuel-efficient components. It went through some slight cosmetic changes throughout its run, but overall, it kept what made it so special to Mustang lovers past and present.

