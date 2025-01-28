What Was The First Car With A V8 Engine?

The combustion engine is undoubtedly one of the most influential inventions of not just the past few centuries, but the entire history of humanity. It has played a vital role in revolutionizing transportation, taking us from a world of horses and carriages to one of cars, buses, and more. Engine technology has evolved over time as well, with various types taking their place in the marketplace. The V8 engine is among these staples, with a handful of such engines standing out as the most powerful ever made. Of course, they and all others wouldn't have become so known without the first, and the car it was used in.

The story of the first car to run on a V8 engine goes back to 1905. In Great Britain, engineers working under the Rolls-Royce banner decided to try out the V8 on only a small handful of cars. Three were constructed including these early V8, 3535cc engines, but they didn't get far. In the end, Rolls-Royce's V8 experiment ended quicker than it began. One unit sold, the company purchased it back, and put its V8 aspirations on hold almost until the 1960s. All these decades later, Rolls-Royce has continued to work with V8 engines, even putting them into some of the best Rolls-Royce models ever designed.

At the start of the 20th century, Rolls-Royce wasn't the only car brand looking into the potential of the V8. Others found some measure of success utilizing it, so much so that they became the first to mass produce such cars and bring them to market.

[Featured image by Malcolma via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]