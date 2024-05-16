10 Of The Biggest V8 Engines Ever Built By Ford, Ranked

Starting in 1932 with the Flathead V8 in the Model 18, Ford's V8s have powered a long line of iconic cars. Whether it's the '60s and '70s opulence of the Lincoln Continentals, the high-performance power of race-bred Boss 429 Mustang, or Ford's beefy 2020s Super Duty trucks, look under the hood and you'll almost inevitably find a V8 of some persuasion. While Ford has recently focused on four and six-cylinder engines — even in a supercar like the second-generation Ford GT — the company still flies the V8 flag in vehicles like the new 2024 Ford Mustang GT.

Unfortunately, the V8's time in the sun may be coming to an end. As the automotive industry moves toward greener, more efficient engines (not to mention EVs and hybrids), the V8, in all its raunchy, gas-guzzling glory, may eventually go the way of the dodo. Will the world be a duller place without them? Definitely, but let's not worry too much about what's to come just yet.

Instead, look back through the years at the largest V8s Ford has ever built and appreciate the beauty of a large-displacement V8. We'll start from Ford's relatively puny 7.0-liter 385 big block V8 of the late 1960s and go up to its enormous World War II-era 18-liter tank engine, with quite a few modern and vintage detours in between.