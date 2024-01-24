Here's What Makes Ford's Godzilla Engine So Different From Most Other Modern V8s
When Ford introduced its newest 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 for the 2020 Ford Super Duty, it caused quite a stir for being the most powerful gas engine in Ford's heavy-duty truck fleet. However, the Godzilla's power output is only half the story.
Capable of producing 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, the Ford Godzilla V8 utilized an old-school overhead valve pushrod valvetrain, a forged crankshaft, variable cam timing, aluminum cylinder heads, wedge-shaped combustion chambers, and port fuel injection to deliver the most torque from a Ford Super Duty gas engine.
Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 churns out over 400 pound-feet of torque from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm, so drivers need not bury the go pedal to experience neck-breaking pull. With its long and flat torque curve, the gasoline-fed Godzilla V8 is a worthy alternative to Ford's 6.7-liter V8 diesel, and is more affordable.
However, what makes the Godzilla V8 different is its clean-sheet design with durability, reliability, and easier serviceability at its core.
Godzilla V8: Built for the long haul
Ford engineers went the extra mile to engineer a pushrod V8 that produces more low-end torque, is relatively simple to work on, and delivers longstanding durability. The pushrod valvetrain has Ford-specific lifters and forged aluminum rockers with oil flow tips to mitigate premature wear. Meanwhile, the valvetrain features more significant beehive springs and lightweight retainers to minimize deflection under full chat.
In addition, the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 has a variable displacement oil pump to deliver the exact oil pressure and volume in any given scenario. The oil releases heat via an oversized oil cooler to keep everything cool in sustained, high-rpm operation. Its more potent sibling, the Ford Megazilla V8, utilizes a 7.3-liter displacement and architecture similar to Godzilla, but with fortified internals to produce 615 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.
If you're looking for a naturally aspirated Ford V8 to put in your project car, the 7.3-liter Godzilla crate engine is available in the Ford Performance catalog. The good news is the Godzilla engine responds well to aftermarket intake, exhaust, and camshaft mods, allowing enthusiastic owners to extract more potential (and speed) from their rides.