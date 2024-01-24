Here's What Makes Ford's Godzilla Engine So Different From Most Other Modern V8s

When Ford introduced its newest 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 for the 2020 Ford Super Duty, it caused quite a stir for being the most powerful gas engine in Ford's heavy-duty truck fleet. However, the Godzilla's power output is only half the story.

Capable of producing 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque, the Ford Godzilla V8 utilized an old-school overhead valve pushrod valvetrain, a forged crankshaft, variable cam timing, aluminum cylinder heads, wedge-shaped combustion chambers, and port fuel injection to deliver the most torque from a Ford Super Duty gas engine.

Ford's 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 churns out over 400 pound-feet of torque from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm, so drivers need not bury the go pedal to experience neck-breaking pull. With its long and flat torque curve, the gasoline-fed Godzilla V8 is a worthy alternative to Ford's 6.7-liter V8 diesel, and is more affordable.

However, what makes the Godzilla V8 different is its clean-sheet design with durability, reliability, and easier serviceability at its core.