Here's What Makes The Ford Megazilla Engine So Special
In 2020, Ford debuted its Godzilla 7.3 liter engine (featured) in its Super Duty line of pickup trucks. Soon after that, the automaker delighted hot rodders everywhere by making the motor available to purchase in crate engine form from the Ford Performance Catalog.
The Godzilla is the largest displacement gasoline-powered engine that Ford makes, churning out 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. It's also somewhat of an anomaly in modern times because it retains classic pushrod architecture at a time when other V8s, including Ford's own 5.0-liter Coyote, have moved to an overhead cam design.
But regardless of the Blue Oval's logic, we're just glad that the Godzilla crate engine is a thing. Plus, now it's getting an even more sinister sibling, the Megazilla. Teased for nearly two years, we finally know that Megazilla keeps the same displacement, iron block, and compression ratio as the Godzilla, but with a bevy of stronger internal components. That includes Callies forged H-beam connecting rods, forged pistons from Mahle, and CNC-ported cylinder heads.
According to a Ford spokesperson, the Megazilla was designed with the car and light truck builds in mind. Meaning that every ounce of performance was ripe for extraction as opposed to the OEM Godzilla engine, where longevity in heavy vehicles is the primary concern.
It won't be cheap
Keeping with the theme of compatibility in smaller engine compartments, Megazilla has a low-profile intake manifold from Ford Performance and a 92-millimeter throttle body lifted straight from the Mustang Shelby GT500. The end result is 615 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque.
While impressive, those figures don't tell the whole story about what truly makes the Megazilla such a bruiser for everyday street driving: a torque curve as wide as the Grand Canyon. Torque levels reach 500 pound-feet at a mere 2,000 RPM and maintain at least that level up to 6,000 rpm.
No pricing information for the Megazilla is available at present, but it's safe to say that it will be at least somewhat more expensive than Godzilla considering all of the forged components. For reference, the Godzilla lists for $9,175 excluding the electronic Engine Control Pack and accessory drive components (such as the alternator, power steering pump, etc.). These necessary additional bits and pieces can be purchased from either Ford or aftermarket vendors.
Ford has stated that we can expect to see the crate engine hit the market in the second quarter of 2023, or, in other words, any day now. Here's hoping that you Blue Oval fans received a large tax refund this season to pay for it.