Here's What Makes The Ford Megazilla Engine So Special

In 2020, Ford debuted its Godzilla 7.3 liter engine (featured) in its Super Duty line of pickup trucks. Soon after that, the automaker delighted hot rodders everywhere by making the motor available to purchase in crate engine form from the Ford Performance Catalog.

The Godzilla is the largest displacement gasoline-powered engine that Ford makes, churning out 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. It's also somewhat of an anomaly in modern times because it retains classic pushrod architecture at a time when other V8s, including Ford's own 5.0-liter Coyote, have moved to an overhead cam design.

But regardless of the Blue Oval's logic, we're just glad that the Godzilla crate engine is a thing. Plus, now it's getting an even more sinister sibling, the Megazilla. Teased for nearly two years, we finally know that Megazilla keeps the same displacement, iron block, and compression ratio as the Godzilla, but with a bevy of stronger internal components. That includes Callies forged H-beam connecting rods, forged pistons from Mahle, and CNC-ported cylinder heads.

According to a Ford spokesperson, the Megazilla was designed with the car and light truck builds in mind. Meaning that every ounce of performance was ripe for extraction as opposed to the OEM Godzilla engine, where longevity in heavy vehicles is the primary concern.