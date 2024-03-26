10 Of Ford's Most Powerful Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

Ford has a reputation for building muscle, and that muscle extends far beyond the showroom floor. Over the years, Ford has produced memorable vehicles like the Shelby GT350, Shelby GT500, Ford GT supercar, and the all-new Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup truck, to name a few. These are but a testament to Ford's engineering prowess, each with its ludicrous performance that could propel you from 0 to 60 mph in a blur.

We'll be ranking these engines based on the sheer grunt they produce. In addition, we'll delve deeper to find other manufacturers like the Australian outfit Brabham and Swedish automaker Koenigsegg, who came knocking for a taste of the blue oval power. So, hold on as we explore the engineering brilliance behind the powerhouses that make Ford's vehicles sing. Prepare to be surprised not only by the V8 marvels, but also by some V6 contenders that refuse to be left behind. These engines break the 400 horsepower barrier and climb past a staggering 700 horsepower.