It Feels Wrong To Use An Aston Martin DBX707 Like This (But Winter Takes No Prisoners)

An exotic automaker selling an SUV is a shameless, craven play for easy cash, or so the cynic might frame it. Build too many of your high-power two-doors, the theory goes, and you risk their siren sheen of exclusivity. Better, surely, to add a four-door to the mix — like Aston Martin has done with the DBX707 — to spread your footprint rather than dilute your halo.

Talk to any of these supercar-turned-SUV-makers, though, and they'll insist that it's genuine demand rather than callous pandering to market behind their range expansion. People really are daily-driving their Bentayga, or Urus, or Cullinan, or even their Ferrari Purosangue, or so the claim goes, loading up family and pets despite the six-figure sticker.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Just to prove it's no practicality pretender, Aston offered me its latest 2025 DBX707, and in a season where most cars sporting its winged badge would expect to be snug in a heated garage. The depths of the Midwest winter couldn't supply sweeping mountain roads or breathtaking Mediterranean vistas like in the glossy brochures, but it did offer a chance to call Aston's bluff.

