Ferrari Purosangue First Drive: Is Redefining The SUV Worth Half A Million Dollars?

Never in a million years, Ferrari insisted. Repeatedly and resoundingly: never, ever, would we build an SUV. Yet, the resounding successes of so-called Super SUVs from Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Roll-Royce set the stage, and now the inevitable has finally arrived in the form of the Purosangue.

Purosangue translates to "pureblood" literally, or more accurately, "thoroughbred." No matter the definition—or pronunciation ripe for butchering by Americans—don't call this an SUV, Ferrari demands. Instead, the Purosangue represents Maranello's first attempt at building a practical four-door four-seater. And in person, all the naysaying and Mazda comparisons online simply fail to capture the svelte, muscular, almost predatory lines of this surprisingly large form.

Early reviews of the Purosangue emerged last year after a limited drive program in Italy. But more recently, Ferrari brought a herd out to New England for American media to experience on the winding roads of Upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Vermont. And after three days wringing out every last drop—often while splattered with raindrops—I can confirm beyond a reasonable doubt that this SUV is definitively a Ferrari.