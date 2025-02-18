Every Production Car Powered By Bentley's Legendary W12 Engine

Bentley's legendary W12 engine is an evolution of the W12 originally developed by VW for use in Volkswagen and Audi vehicles. Created by putting two of VW's narrow-angle VR6 engines together on one common crankshaft, the W12 engine had a 24% smaller footprint than a conventional V12. The W12 also produced impressive power, even when normally aspirated, as the original 414-horsepower (420 PS) production version that appeared in the Audi A8 in 2001 proved.

When it came time to select an engine for VW's premium Bentley brand, the W12 was turbocharged in 2003 to provide Bentley with a suitably potent and exquisitely smooth powerplant. The W12 Bentley engine has had a good run. After 21 years and over 100,000 units of this amazing engine produced, the Bentley W12 engine went out of production in April 2024. This article will focus on the higher-powered Bentley versions of the W12 and not the Volkswagen or Audi versions of it.

As with many other V12 engines, the call for "sustainability," as well as demands for better fuel economy and lower CO2, has brought its era to an end. In a sign of the times, the W12 engine line at Bentley's Crewe factory has become an area in which V6 hybrid and V8 engine production will be expanded. These are the combustion engines that will power Bentley vehicles going forward, not counting any EV models that may be added to the range.

