2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible arrives with 650HP W12 engine

Less than a month after unveiling the 2022 Continental GT Speed Coupe, Bentley has unleashed the convertible model of its uber-powerful luxury touring car. And like its coupe sibling, it features a tuned version of Bentley’s iconic 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine producing 650 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque.

The Continental GT Speed Convertible is as quick and agile as the hardtop version. With that much power, zero to 60 mph happens in 3.6-seconds (the coupe takes 3.5-seconds) via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It also has a top speed of 208 mph, identical to the coupe. Even with a drop-top, the Conti GT Speed remains an astonishing machine.

The folding roof is a Z-fold structure that opens or folds in 19 seconds while traveling up to 30 mph. It does take a while, but why hurry as you marvel at your folding Bentley roof? “Combined with exquisite, handcrafted interior details, the Continental GT Speed Convertible exemplifies all Bentley knows about creating the world’s most stylish and elegant cars for roof-down motoring,” said Chris Craft, Member of the Board of Sales and Marketing at Bentley Motors.

Like the coupe, the Conti GT Speed Convertible has a three-chamber active air suspension, a 48V active anti-roll control system, and adaptive dampers to offer nifty handling and luxurious touring comfort. Standard active all-wheel-drive improves traction, grip, and stability. Switching the drive mode to Bentley or Comfort provides a supple ride and better stability at higher speeds. But in Sport mode, the drivetrain feeds more power to the rear wheels. Meanwhile, a tuned eLSD improves high-speed cornering.

Of course, Speed models get bespoke styling elements. The convertible has unique 22-inch wheels, custom fuel and oil filler caps, and an illuminated BENTLEY outer treadplate. Inside, the handcrafted cabin is resplendent in genuine cowhide and Alcantara. Customers can specify from 15 primary and 11 secondary hide choices to create a custom cabin. Also, you can choose from seven roof colors including tweed.

And yes, the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible has a standard neckwarmer on the heated and vented comfort seats, which means you can enjoy roofless four-seasons motoring in your Bentley.