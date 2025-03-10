2025 Aston Martin DB12 Review: Better Than Bond Deserves

The quintessential Aston Martin has accumulated enough sequels to fill a video-store shelf, if such things still existed.

The 2025 Aston Martin DB12 is the latest in a line of grand touring coupes and convertibles—stretching back over 75 years—to bear the initials of David Brown, the tractor magnate who rescued Aston Martin in the 1940s and helped launch the firm's first modern sports car, the 2-Liter, which eventually became known as the DB1.

From that first DB model, to 007's DB5, to the 21st century DB9, this series has cultivated a unique style that's helped set Aston Martin apart from other high-end sports car makers, a style suited to racing drivers and fictional spies alike.

Introduced in 2023, the DB12 is the latest in the line. Like Daniel Craig's James Bond, it aims to update an aging franchise for a very different world, while reminding us what made it worth caring about in the first place.