2025 Aston Martin DB12 Review: Better Than Bond Deserves
The quintessential Aston Martin has accumulated enough sequels to fill a video-store shelf, if such things still existed.
The 2025 Aston Martin DB12 is the latest in a line of grand touring coupes and convertibles—stretching back over 75 years—to bear the initials of David Brown, the tractor magnate who rescued Aston Martin in the 1940s and helped launch the firm's first modern sports car, the 2-Liter, which eventually became known as the DB1.
From that first DB model, to 007's DB5, to the 21st century DB9, this series has cultivated a unique style that's helped set Aston Martin apart from other high-end sports car makers, a style suited to racing drivers and fictional spies alike.
Introduced in 2023, the DB12 is the latest in the line. Like Daniel Craig's James Bond, it aims to update an aging franchise for a very different world, while reminding us what made it worth caring about in the first place.
Sculpted styling continues to evolve
The DB12 is essentially a facelift of the DB11, retaining the proportions and some of the most distinctive styling cues of that model, as well its bonded aluminum architecture, while still moving things along.
The modern Aston Martin look, familiar not only from the DB11 but also its DB7 and DB9 predecessors, remains. High-set ovoid headlights above a large grille give the DB12 a slight sneer, while–in what's more or less Car Design 101–the cab is pushed far to the back, emphasizing the length of the hood. The DB12 also retains the DB11's AeroBlade, in which air is routed through scoops in the rear roof pillars and ejected from a slot on the trunk lid, helping to generate rear downforce without the need for a spoiler.
But the DB12 also sports a bit more muscle tone, more like the now-discontinued DBS Superleggera that served as a more hardcore alternative to the DB11. A sinewy hood with air outlets, larger air intakes flanking the grille, and more pronounced side skirts look like they were cribbed from that model. The track width is also increased front and rear over the DB11, by 0.2 inch and 0.8 inch, respectively, adding to the effect of the broad front end and rounded, practically hemispherical rear fenders.
8 into 12
Ironically, the DB12 is the first DB-series Aston Martin to not feature a 12-cylinder engine since the arrival of Aston's modern V12 in the DB7 Vantage of 1999. Whereas the DB11 was available with Aston's in-house developed 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12, the DB12 is offered only with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that's also used in the Vantage and the DBX.
A V8 may not be as special as a V12, and this engine's German origins will likely still, even years into Aston's partnership with Mercedes, induce fits of muttered Battle of Britain references in certain individuals. But while it gives up a few cylinders, it doesn't give up performance—or character.
In DB12 spec, the V8 produces 671 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, increases of 41 hp and 74 lb-ft over the most powerful version of the V12 in the DB11. That helps the DB12 accelerate from zero to 60 mph 0.4 seconds quicker than the DB11, at 3.6 seconds, and reach a 202 mph top speed, according to Aston. That still leaves headroom for the 824 hp V12-powered Aston Martin Vanquish, helping that car justify its place in the lineup.
Powerful and characterful
Showing how much electrification has reset benchmarks, though, this rarefied luxury good is still two-tenths of a second slower to 60 mph than a Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Electric motors have made quick acceleration easy, but nowhere near as fun and theatrical as in traditional sports cars like the DB12.
Instead of just the sound of wind rushing past the exterior mirrors and your own internal organs compressing under g-force, the DB12 lets out a phlegmatic roar that can only come from an internal-combustion engine. And the AMG V8's particular brand of internal-combustion soundtrack—delightfully mechanical with a hint of NASCAR warble—is as well suited to this car as that of any engine Aston was designed itself.
The eight-speed automatic transmission—which is mounted toward the back of the car to improve weight distribution—shifts snappily and has a lower final drive ratio for more exuberant acceleration. Helpfully, it will also reliably kick down a few gears in automatic mode when sufficient brake pressure is applied, setting you up for a quick and dramatic corner exit. An electronic limited-slip differential does its best to aid that as well, as do standard Michelin PS5 tires measuring a generous 275/35/ZR21 in front and 325/30/ZR21 at the back.
Tipping further toward sportiness
The DB12's added power and less demure styling are matched by a chassis rework that pulls Aston's traditional grand tourer further out of its shell and closer to unambiguous sports car status.
In the transition from the DB11 to the DB12, Aston made some changes that sharpen the current car significantly. The steering and adaptive dampers were recalibrated for better response and less float, while body shell rigidity increased 7% in the update, Aston claims. The steering is still electronic, with variable power assist, but is rigid-mounted for increased feel.
The DB12 is also the first "core" Aston Martin grand touring model (i.e. not a track special or limited edition) available with carbon ceramic brakes. But even the standard steel brake rotors measure 15.7 inches in front and 14.1 inches in back, and feature front ventilation, so the carbon ceramics are likely only necessary for regular track use.
Drives like an Aston should
Those changes proved effective. At the risk of sounding like marketing copy, the driving experience is appropriate for an Aston Martin. This is a big, reasonably comfortable tourer, but one that leans heavily toward sportiness without compromising refinement.
The steering provides crucial and confidence-inspiring precision, making twisty roads enjoyable rather than palm-sweat-inducing. And it does this without being overly twitchy or nervous. Instead of darting from side to side with the slightest input, the DB12 flows gracefully through corners and remains rock steady over stretches of highway. That's despite a significant amount of heft in the wheel; this isn't a car that you can steer with your fingertips.
Ride quality in the default GT mode was impressive considering the test car's 21-inch wheels and sporting intent. GT mode will impress your friends and relatives rather than terrify them, but it still provides an engaging experience that doesn't water things down too much. And there's still Sport and Sport+ modes with sharper throttle response, quicker shifts, and a louder exhaust note if you want them.
Regardless of which drive mode you choose, the upper limits of the DB12's performance can only be experienced safely on a track. But it still manages to remain engaging in less-intense driving, without punishing you for choosing something sporty. That's all you can ask of a modern performance from a pedigreed brand like Aston Martin.
Interior minimizes compromises
Inside, Aston offers luxury-car levels of craftsmanship and personalization with sports-car dimensions. Material quality corresponded with the test car's price, with seemingly every touch point made from metal or leather—in this case in an unorthodox red and gray two-tone scheme with diamond stitching. The well-executed stitching on the dashboard helps distract from how much room it takes up.
Like any sports car, the less lithe will find getting in and out of the DB12 challenging (doors that open up as well as out help with this), but once inside the seating position isn't so low slung as to induce claustrophobia or inhibit visibility. The latter was surprisingly good, helped by large side mirrors mounted on long stalks, endurance-racecar style. The seats themselves were both well-cushioned and well-bolstered, ensuring occupants won't be flung out of them under hard cornering, without compromising comfort.
Overall, it's a great interior from a company that doesn't have the resources to endlessly test every possible configuration of door handle or switch, but there are some caveats. Even Aston isn't immune to the virus that is piano-black trim—two globs of it on the steering wheel were magnets for dust. And while the DB12 is technically a four-seater, the rear seats are too small to be useful other than as additional cargo space, which you'll need because the rear-mounted transmission mandates a tiny trunk.
Tech is not the point
Aston Martin's image may be based on style, speed, and spy movies, but like all other automakers, it's had to grapple with integrating the tech features customers expect. It did a reasonable job with the DB12, but infotainment is not one of this car's standout features.
You get a pair of 10.25-inch screens—one serving as the instrument cluster and the other as the central touchscreen—and Apple CarPlay, but no Android Auto. The cluster is cleanly laid out and easy to read, while the touchscreen is a jumble of icons that are hard to parse at a quick glance. And thanks to its position on the angled center console, that screen is also a bit awkward to use as well.
Aston includes plenty of buttons—including steering-wheel controls that will be familiar to anyone with a recent Mercedes—but managed to still make using them a bit confusing. For example, there's a button for turning off the lane-keep assist, but pressing it actually brings up the driver-assist touchscreen menu, from which you must select a submenu to accomplish the task. On the other hand, there's no obvious cue to tell what level you've selected when pressing the buttons that cycle through the exhaust and damping settings (they can be programmed independently of the drive modes).
2025 Aston Martin DB12 Verdict
This test car had a base price of $249,000 but, likely reflecting how many customer cars will be outfitted, it had numerous options that brought the as-tested price to $324,700. Highlights were a Bowers & Wilkins audio system ($10,000), carbon ceramic brakes ($14,400), Liquid Crimson paint ($6,400), and the two-tone upholstery ($15,200).
Similar money will buy a Maserati GranTurismo—an Italian doppelganger to the DB12 that also offers an all-electric powertrain option—or the more luxurious, but still quick, Bentley Continental GT Speed plug-in hybrid. Alternatively, purer sports cars like the Porsche 911, Mercedes-AMG GT, or Aston's own Vantage (the latter two powered by the same engine as the DB12) can be had for less money while still being fairly easy to live with.
Amid this distinguished competition, the DB12 parks itself in that unique spot on the spectrum of performance and luxury where Aston Martin has done its best work. Aston may be exploring new territory with the mid-engine, plug-in hybrid Valhalla and, eventually, its first EV, but the DB12 is a reminder of what makes this august automaker great.