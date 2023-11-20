10 Reasons The Aston Martin DB11 Is Such An Expensive Vehicle

The Aston Martin DB11 is the outgoing model of a long line of superb grand touring cars, starting with the DB2 in 1950. Since then, the company has continued to build cars that exemplify high standards of English luxury and craftsmanship. But with the luxury also comes a sporting character held up with precision engineering and success on the race track. While Aston stepped away from racing in the 1960s, it continued building excellent cars in the DB model line, with the DB5 driven by James Bond being the most notable and a part of its current success.

For the 2016 model year, Aston Martin replaced the DB9 with the DB11 — the DB10 was a one-off model created for the 2015 Bond film "Spectre." As an evolution of the line, it came equipped with much of the same equipment you expect from a car of this caliber, though upgraded in many ways. Although the 6.0-liter engine of the DB9 was reduced to 5.2 liters, horsepower nonetheless increased from 540 to 600, thanks to a pair of turbos.

The latest model features all the advanced technology one would expect from a modern Aston, including a 360-degree camera, Bang & Olufsen stereo sound, and finely crafted leather upholstery everywhere. This car is one of the most refined, luxurious, powerful, and exclusive cars on the planet, and at $250,000, it is extraordinarily expensive. Here is what goes into a DB11 to make it cost so much.