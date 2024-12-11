Aston Martin Finally Reveals The 2025 Valhalla, And It's Not Holding Back Any Details

Aston Martin's electrification plans may have run into the proverbial market reality hurdle, but the company's hybrid supercar plans are finally close to reality. The British carmaker has today announced that the uber-exclusive Aston Martin Valhalla will finally hit the delivery route in the second half of 2025 for the pool of lucky 999 buyers who manage to snag a unit. Carrying DNA from the Valkyrie hypercar and engineering chops from Aston Martin's Formula 1 arm, the Valhalla is now open to custom orders through the company's Q by Aston Martin configuration platform.

Advertisement

Aston Martin

As the first plug-in hybrid from the brand, this mid-engined supercar combines the might of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo flat-plane crank V8 engine with an electric powertrain that also delivers a brand-first electric-only driving capability. It's also the company's first to rely on a reimagined 8-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system that offers its own set of tricks such as regenerative braking, which harnesses the power of braking and converts the kinetic energy into extra juice for the electric battery pack.

Aston Martin

The 816-horsepower combustion engine delivers the highest per liter specific output of any Aston Martin introduced so far, allowing the car to reach a peak electronically limited speed of 217 miles per hour, while touting 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration figures of just 2.5 seconds, matching that of the V12-charged Valkyrie when it set a new Silverstone lap record earlier this year. The car also offers an EV-only mode, which delivers a peak speed of 80 miles per hour and goes over 8 miles on a full charge.

Advertisement