2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Review: It's Fast, But That's Not The Killer Feature

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo is, as the name suggests, the Italian manufacturer's grand tourer. In the traditional sense, this means it should combine elegance, performance, and comfort to produce an exceptional all-rounder. It should be something you can take on a road trip, while still being able to stop off at a track and hammer out a blistering lap. That's a lot to ask, and demands a lot of car.

In terms of performance, then, the GranTurismo sits close to the top of Maserati's tree. Ignoring electric models–like the electric "Folgore" version of this very coupe– only the MC20 trumps it in price and performance. That "Super Sports Car" won't seat four, though, unlike the GranTurismo and its GranCabrio convertible sibling.

Dave McQuilling/SlashGear

An all-round sports car demands all-round testing, then, so as well as urban and suburban environments the GranTurismo and I hit the highway and headed to New York's Adirondack mountains, where it could truly be put through its paces.