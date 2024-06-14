2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Review: It's Fast, But That's Not The Killer Feature
The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo is, as the name suggests, the Italian manufacturer's grand tourer. In the traditional sense, this means it should combine elegance, performance, and comfort to produce an exceptional all-rounder. It should be something you can take on a road trip, while still being able to stop off at a track and hammer out a blistering lap. That's a lot to ask, and demands a lot of car.
In terms of performance, then, the GranTurismo sits close to the top of Maserati's tree. Ignoring electric models–like the electric "Folgore" version of this very coupe– only the MC20 trumps it in price and performance. That "Super Sports Car" won't seat four, though, unlike the GranTurismo and its GranCabrio convertible sibling.
An all-round sports car demands all-round testing, then, so as well as urban and suburban environments the GranTurismo and I hit the highway and headed to New York's Adirondack mountains, where it could truly be put through its paces.
It has that classic sports car look
The Maserati GranTurismo's bodywork leaves no doubt this is a European sports car. The low stance, long hood, and aerodynamic curves seem to nod all the way back to the 1960s. The paintwork also stands out. There are a good number of options, with many of them changing depending on the lighting conditions like this $4,500 "Blu nobile" with its metallic glitter.
Maserati has also nailed the interior. Though there are numerous options, including recycled nylon if you're environmentally conscious, you can't really go wrong with leather. The cream hide contrasted well with the blue exterior, the quilting on the seats cried luxury, and everything feels as it should for a ride with a $190k starting price. The embroidered tridents on the headrests alone are an extra $700, though, a reminder that this sort of detail doesn't come cheap.
Even without a wild paint job, the Maserati turned heads. Camera phones emerged, and people stopped to chat about the sleek two-door. This is not the car to drive if you're going incognito.
The engine deserves repeated praise
All gas versions of the GranTurismo have Maserati's Nettuno V6 engine under the hood, an in-house design replacing the Ferrari V8 previously used. A Ferrari engine is a hard act to follow, so it's for the best that Maserati has absolutely nailed it with the Nettuno. Total output depends on vehicle trim, so in the case of this Trofeo that means an extra 67 horsepower over the base–550 hp in total. Top speed is rated at 199 mph, and 0-60 mpg clocks in at around 3.3 seconds.
Not class-leading, no, but still very fast. And the GranTurismo always feels a lot faster than it actually is, whether you're inside or out. Maseratis were always loud and visceral, the roar of the engine as much part of the experience as the speed– both for the driver and the people staring as one ripped by. If the Nettuno was quiet and a bit tame, everyone would be missing out a little.
The infotainment system works well
While the infotainment in the Maserati Grecale felt a little lumpy, the touchscreen controls in the GranTurismo proved a lot more responsive. There's a 12-inch screen handling most of the infotainment duties, with an 8.8-inch screen just below that's responsible for comfort and climate control settings. The 12.3-inch driver's display can be customized with information like lane positioning and tire pressures, while in certain modes, like the sport-focussed Corsa, it will display speed quite prominently, and things like G-force on the side. Not that you're likely to be looking down there while flying around a particularly aggressive corner.
Maserati's assistant and smart clock makes another appearance, as does Android Auto and Apple Car Play which are likely the go-to for many people. Sonus Faber speakers make yet another appearance in a Maserati, no bad thing as the Italian audio brand does a very good job.
Corsa Mode guarantees a good time
As with other Trofeo-spec vehicles, including the Grecale, the GranTurismo Trofeo comes with "Corsa" mode. This makes throttle and shift behavior noticeably more aggressive, lowers the ride height, and firms up the suspension. Launch control is also enabled, should you be at a standstill.
Having spent a good amount of time in both the Corsa and Sport modes, I can honestly say Corsa leaves Sport seeming tame. And Sport mode isn't exactly what you'd pick for a relaxing Sunday drive. Even the driver's display switches to show things like G-force, and the pressure the driver is applying to the brake and/or throttle.
Maserati's mode selection wheel is easy to access, so you can slip into Corsa in situations where an extra bump in aggression is useful: Think overtaking on a two-lane freeway or coming off a slip road.
That friend your parents think is a bad influence
The trident is an appropriate symbol for a Maserati, as its sportier models are like that little devil on your shoulder encouraging you into mischief. "Get your foot down," it whispers, "speed signs only count when there are cops around." Indeed, to enjoy a GranTurismo Trofeo at its absolute best, you may need to flaunt some local restrictions.
Going into curves at speed is a particular highlight; along with the G-force, you'll find the GranTurismo has a good amount of grip. All-wheel drive is standard, and there's nary a hint of slippage, never mind squeaking from the tires. The balance feels surprisingly good for a front-engined vehicle, too, the lightweight Nettuno showing another advantage.
Obviously, it's best to head to a track or other controlled environment if you want to push your fun European sports car to its limits. Still, the temptation is always there. Even if it's just getting your foot down for a few seconds on an obviously clear stretch of highway, it's tough to resist sampling that V6 power for as long as you dare risk a potential felony.
It's a proper Grand Tourer
While the performance is certainly ample, Grand Tourers can't be solely about speed and agility. Comfort has to play a role, too, and while my testing naturally had to include some time in the mountains, they were a few hours away. That meant kicking back on some less than exciting roads, mainly Upstate New York's Northway.
Even after a full day of driving–theoretically enough to go from the border of New York and New Jersey all the way down to South Carolina–I exited the Maserati feeling just fine. There was no numbness or cramping in my posterior, my legs felt good, my back was perfectly comfortable. I've been in sedans billed as daily drivers that would have left me feeling like I'd been beaten with pipes, while the GranTurismo left me feeling in tip-top shape. Grand tourers should be just as outstanding on a long distance cruise as they are on a track, and the Maserati GT checks that box.
ADAS and cargo space do the job
For those times when driving is less appealing, Maserati's hands-on adaptive cruise control is solid. There's radar-guided speed and lane assist, keeping pace with traffic and its place centered in the lane, though you'll need the $8,300 ADAS Full Package to get it. That also includes blind spot monitor, active lane management, and intersection collision assist, along with bird's eye cameras to add to the standard reversing camera and front and rear parking sensors.
My judgement may have been skewed by other sports models, but the Maserati GranTurismo actually has a very generous amount of storage space. Cabin cubbies and the glovebox aren't much to write home about, but since it's a front engined vehicle there's room for a trunk. And, relatively speaking, that trunk is pretty massive.
At 10.9 cu-ft, you're not talking about the back-end of an SUV, and since the GranTurismo is pretty low–for obvious reasons–whatever you're putting in is limited in size. Furniture probably isn't on the cards, then, but a couple of bags for a road trip (or even a large family's worth of shopping) are easily stowed. Contrast that with the Lexus LC, which has about half the trunk space.
There are some caveats
There are some comfort compromises with the GranTurismo. For the driver, the footwell is somewhat cramped, particularly if you're trying not to hover over the pedals while the Maserati's driver-assistance is handling speed and braking. That's nothing, though, compared to the back seats.
As a four-seater, yes, they exist: They're just pretty useless to anyone with legs bigger than a child's. You can just about cram a full-sized adult in one if the driver's seat or passenger's seat is moved far forwards, but whoever is back there isn't going to have a great time. Maserati may have been better off just designing the GranTurismo as a two-seater and giving you a bit of extra trunk space instead of those rear seats, though that's a criticism you could aim at most 2+2 GT cars in the rival set.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo Verdict
The GranTurismo Trofeo that Maserati provided me with had a price tag just north of $220,000, when accounting for the trim and extras. The starting price for a Modena trim car without options is just under $160,000. That's a huge delta, but spending the extra for the tuned-up engine, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and other niceties is probably still the right choice. You're getting one of these to have fun, after all: you don't want to tarnish it by robbing yourself of the full experience. Plus, Corsa Mode is only available on the Trofeo and Folgore trims, and that unlocks all of the actual fun.
$200k is a lot, but it's also middle of the pack when it comes to grand tourers. You could pay a bit more for a Bentley Continental, or even more than that for a Ferrari Roma, but you may be missing a sweet spot.
I really don't see anyone buying a Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo and being disappointed with their purchase: You can use it as a daily driver, you can get the most out of any backroads you encounter, and you can run it hard around a track whenever the opportunity presents itself (and if you do buy one, you really ought to make sure that does indeed happen). Don't write the Trofeo off as an expensive toy before you've had a chance to try it out. You might just find it's the perfect all-rounder.