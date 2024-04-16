2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Can A Fast SUV Unseat Porsche's Macan?
You're spoiled for choice with luxury SUVs, and while specifications are important, sometimes illustrating said-specs by pointing at the class leader and saying "we're better than them" is the best way to make your mark. The 2024 Maserati Grecale, then, is a direct shot at some of the Italian automaker's "German Rivals" and, most specifically, the Porsche Macan. Like the Grecale, the Mecan is a high-end, high-performance SUV; it also happens to be Porsche's second-best selling car in the United States.
On paper, the Grecale outperforms the Macan in several key areas. However, paper doesn't always transfer to asphalt, so Maserati is taking no chances with its extra-potent Trofeo trim. Unlike the cheaper mild hybrid variants of the Grecale, and the upcoming 2025 Grecale Folgore EV, the Trofeo packs a Maserati-designed V6 "Nettuno" engine.
It's the same as you'll find in the GranTurismo coupe we drove last year, and what the automaker chose to replace the Ferrari V8s that were powering its performance models for many years. The twin-turbo V6 in the SUV isn't quite as powerful as the one you'll find in its sportier sibling, but it still churns out 530 horsepower — almost 100 hp more than the Macan — and around 457 lb-ft of torque. That all goes through an eight-speed transmission, with power being delivered to all four wheels.
The styling is on form
In a sea of aesthetic clones with marginally different specs, the Grecale stands out with far more distinctive styling. Indeed, it lives up to the "Italian performance car" billing with a sleek nose and a stance that looks a lot lower than it actually is. If cars have faces, then the Grecale has the air of an aging actress who's on her third facelift. Its eyes and mouth are a little stretched out, but this in itself is oddly fitting and surprisingly endearing. This isn't something I ever thought I'd type, but powering your way down a winding country road in a two-metric-ton Joan Collins really perks up a dull afternoon.
The styling also serves to make the vehicle seem a bit smaller than the exterior dimensions, and it handles like a smaller vehicle, too. Certainly sportier than the Macan, in my experience, though the upcoming electric Macan may change all that. Maserati's paint options also stand out: there are some bolder choices and special options available with certain trims, the company's selection of matte tones is pretty pleasing to the eye. The texture seems on point; there's a slight sparkle in the right light, but it also adds an air of formality to counteract a lot of the flare.
It functions very well as an SUV
The reason for the rising appeal of the SUV and crossover is easy to figure out: they're usually more practical. Maybe you have a need for storage space; perhaps you have mild off-roading ambitions; or it might simply be down to the continuous presence of passengers. Luckily, the Grecale Trofeo ticks all of the necessary boxes.
At 20 cu-ft it has class-leading levels of cargo capacity, if only just. The trunk is generously sized with the back seats up, while putting them down essentially gives you a small and luxurious van. You can comfortably fit three adults on the rear bench seat, and they'll all have an excessive amount of leg room — even if the people up front have their seats quite far back.
All-wheel drive and a generous amount of torque should see you through the snow and mud, if whatever you're driving on has a paved surface during the year's kinder seasons. It didn't struggle with upstate New York's crater-sized potholes, which is an achievement in itself.
It's great on the road
When it comes to on-road performance, the Grecale Trofeo in no way disappoints. Its ride is incredibly comfortable, thanks in part to the air suspension system. Even in comfort mode, it has enough oomph to peel off a slip road with confidence or overtake a semi-truck in seconds.
The electrically-assisted steering is sharp and precise, helping keep the contribution of Maserati's wide array of driver's aids at bay. Those aids include lane assist (including a lane positioning view on the driver's screen), various parking sensors and cameras, and that little warning light on the wing mirror that has removed all need to ever check your blind spot.
In terms of grip, I didn't get the chance to take it out in the snow, slush, and general misery many people encounter for roughly half the year. At worst, things got a bit wet. The damp surface didn't affect things at all, just as you'd hope.
Corsa Mode livens things up
Corsa Mode is exclusive to the Trofeo trim, and not even the upcoming Folgore has access to it. Maserati's equivalent of "sport" mode drops the entire car by a couple of inches, making the whole thing more aerodynamic. More power will be sent towards the back wheels, and traction control will be toned down. The suspension firms up, the fuel economy goes down, and the throttle response gets more aggressive.
With all that, it's easy to forget you're in an SUV. You can comfortably launch from 0-60 in under 4 seconds, no matter your driving ability; cornering feels more involved, even though you're still pinned to the roads at speeds that won't land you a reckless driving charge. Pulling away from a stop light or navigating a bend in a country lane will become an exciting event instead of a factor in your everyday commute. While I'm a firm believer that most SUVs should be nowhere near a track, the Grecale should not be lumped in with its heavy, unbalanced brethren. It feels like a sports car, and you could totally treat it as such.
Off-roading is an option, sort of
On paper, the Maserati Grecale has what it takes to perform off-road. Up to nine inches of ground clearance is practical; there's all-wheel drive; and it comes with a limited-slip self-locking electronic rear differential. Going off the spec–the multi-link suspension, active shock absorbers, and air springs above each wheel–mild to moderate off-roading shouldn't really be too much of a problem. Did I test this out? No. No, I did not.
What really put me off more than anything was the lack of any shielding. The undertray appears to be made of plastic, and any encounter with something like a rock or root would destroy it completely and likely put a dent into the sump above it. Then, there are the overall aesthetics of the car. A true off-roader can take a punch, while the Maserati seems a bit too pretty. It'd be like snatching a top model from the cover of a high-end fashion magazine and handing them a pair of boxing gloves. The ability might be there for all we know, but is it worth risking its looks?
Fuel economy is moderate (and excusable)
While there are far thirstier cars on the road, calling the Grecale Trofeo an economical vehicle would be pushing it. I averaged between 18 and 20 mpg during my testing, while comfort mode and careful driving nudged that up to 25 mpg. In one of the performance modes, and driving it like something worthy of a Maserati badge, fuel economy plummetted towards the low teens.
The Grecale's more affordable trims are both hybrids, with more economical I-4 engines in them as opposed to a variant of the engine Maserati jams in its supercar, and supercars aren't known for saving you cash at the pump. Still, while there are some supremely economical SUVs on the road these days, averaging around 20 mpg may not be the end of the world. The EPA puts the Macan alongside the Grecale Trofeo, at 19 mpg combined, for example.
It's something special inside
Maserati can't half do interiors. All too often, you'll take a seat in a "luxury" car and find yourself surrounded in cheap plastic hell. Corners will be cut, comfort will be sacrificed, and you'll find yourself wondering where all the money has gone. There's no danger of that in the Grecale.
Expect plush quilted leather, a smooth, flowing center console, and plenty of comfort features. The color choices have a huge impact on the car as a whole. A dark brown will make the whole thing seem more formal, red and black make you think sporting, and cream is a nice middle-ground choice. Again, this is where it will differ from the Macan. I'm hard-pressed to say one is "better" than the other, both are exceptionally well done. It's just one that makes you feel like you're commuting in the lounge of an Italian private member's club, while the other has the feel of an architect's living room. There's a definite "old-world" class to the Maserati.
It's not all smooth sailing
Maserati's polish does stumble in places. Removing a gear selector entirely helps make the center console look cleaner, with a series of buttons running across the middle of the center console instead. I'm not one to argue aesthetics with the Italians, but from a practical standpoint, it's a bit of a pain. The buttons require a very deliberate press, or nothing at all will happen.
This issue carries over to the touchscreen: on a few occasions, a light tap just wasn't doing it, and I either had to repeat an action or perform it more deliberately. Then there's the fact everything is a bit convoluted. Turning on and adjusting the climate control took more thought than it should, especially for something you'll do more often. It's one of those systems that makes you think going buttonless is a bad idea.
Where there are buttons, they can be questionably located. Again, this is a design choice, but Maserati places an emphasis on controlling the binnacle display and using driver aids with its steering wheel controls. The multimedia controls are hidden on the back of the wheel, hard to spot, and take a lot of getting used to.
For the most part, these are within the realm of personal preference. You may prefer these things, or at least get used to them if a Grecale is your daily driver for a couple of years. Except for the touchscreen issues: hopefully that's more of a software glitch, and can be improved with a future update.
2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Verdict
There does come a time in people's lives when an SUV seems inevitable, and practicality threatens to outweigh any hopes, ambitions, or soul you have left. If there's still that spark of humanity inside you that wants to rip the rear end on a backroad from time to time, maybe even visit a track on occasion, or just crack a smile when you toast a Mercedes at the lights, then the 2024 Grecale Trofeo should be on your shortlist.
It has the space and practicality you want from an SUV, is capable enough to push through the winter months, and is sufficiently comfortable inside to let you know you've bought luxury. When push comes to shove, though, what stands out is that it drives like a sports car. It's an SUV for people who don't really like SUVs, but can't get by without one.
Does it beat the Germans (or, for that matter, the other high-profile SUVs of 2024)? Well, that depends on your personal preferences. Performance-wise, it edges out the Macan (at least, for now). It's also a touch bigger, though not new Cayenne-scale, nor to a degree where it'll make a huge difference. The biggest difference is in style. If you want flair, if you prefer Andrea Pirlo to Bastian Schweinsteiger, Pavarotti to Kurt Moll, or Fiano to Riesling, then the Maserati is the obvious choice.