2024 Maserati Grecale Trofeo Review: Can A Fast SUV Unseat Porsche's Macan?

You're spoiled for choice with luxury SUVs, and while specifications are important, sometimes illustrating said-specs by pointing at the class leader and saying "we're better than them" is the best way to make your mark. The 2024 Maserati Grecale, then, is a direct shot at some of the Italian automaker's "German Rivals" and, most specifically, the Porsche Macan. Like the Grecale, the Mecan is a high-end, high-performance SUV; it also happens to be Porsche's second-best selling car in the United States.

On paper, the Grecale outperforms the Macan in several key areas. However, paper doesn't always transfer to asphalt, so Maserati is taking no chances with its extra-potent Trofeo trim. Unlike the cheaper mild hybrid variants of the Grecale, and the upcoming 2025 Grecale Folgore EV, the Trofeo packs a Maserati-designed V6 "Nettuno" engine.

It's the same as you'll find in the GranTurismo coupe we drove last year, and what the automaker chose to replace the Ferrari V8s that were powering its performance models for many years. The twin-turbo V6 in the SUV isn't quite as powerful as the one you'll find in its sportier sibling, but it still churns out 530 horsepower — almost 100 hp more than the Macan — and around 457 lb-ft of torque. That all goes through an eight-speed transmission, with power being delivered to all four wheels.