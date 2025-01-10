12 Cars Still Made In America In 2025

It's no secret that Asian countries dominate the car manufacturing industry. As of 2023, China leads the way, making more than 30 million cars and commercial vehicles that year alone. Japan and India aren't too far behind, either, having built nine and 5.8 million vehicles that year, respectively.

Advertisement

In 2023, the United States produced over 10 million vehicles — and that certainly isn't anything to scoff at. That said, it's worth noting that there were 15.5 million cars sold in the U.S. that year. So, there is obviously a good chunk of cars on dealer forecourts that are built in other countries. And while we don't think there's anything inherently wrong with that, we understand that some customers may prefer to buy American-made — and that's where this list comes into the picture.

This roundup is a quick peek into some of the vehicles — cars, trucks, and SUVs — that you can buy in 2025 which will have come out of a factory somewhere in the U.S. Now, to be clear, this isn't a list of only American brands; many of the vehicles on this list are from international marques such as BMW, Honda, and Toyota. The main point here is that they build these particular vehicles in America.

Advertisement