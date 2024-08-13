Where Does Ford Build F-150 Trucks?
In the annals of American made pickup trucks, one could easily argue the Ford F-150 is an icon. The half-ton pickup made its debut in Ford's long-running F-Series lineup of trucks in 1975. In doing so, it joined some legit titans, including the legendary F-100 and F-250 builds. To say the F-150 was a hit upon its debut would be an understatement, with the pickup's blend of style, power, and sheer drivability essentially re-defining the term "Ford tough" for an entire generation of truck owners.
The F-150 soon became one of the best-selling trucks in Ford history, and it has now held that title for more than four decades. Along the way, the F-150s popularity has helped make the F-Series the biggest-selling line of vehicles in the United States — a designation Ford has now held for nearly 50 years running.
Of course, the sleek lines, 4-door stylings, and all-electric engine options we see in some modern F-150s are a far cry from the more basic builds Ford's design team sent to American roadways in the mid-1970s. While the celebrated, if sometimes problematic pickup truck has clearly evolved over time, it seems the shiny F-150s driven by truck lovers today share something in common with their forbearers besides a name, and that's the fact that they are manufactured at Ford plants located in the United States. Given their billing as America's best-selling truck, that fact could not be more appropriate.
F-150 production is split between two U.S. Ford plants
More specifically, the F-150 is so popular that Ford Motor Company is assembling its best-selling pickup truck at two separate manufacturing plants, one located in Dearborn, Michigan and the other in Claycomo, Missouri, which is just outside of Kansas City. The latter plant is actually called Kansas City Assembly, with the Michigan facility dubbed Dearborn Truck Plant, as it focuses largely on Ford truck production. At the moment, those are the only Ford plants that are rolling F-150s of the line, with the Missouri facilities and its United Auto Workers work force responsible for cranking out as many as 5,000 F-150s each and every week.
For point of reference, that impressive weekly number translates to about 166,000 trucks per quarter, a number Ford Trucks Communications manager Dawn Mackenzie recently told Detroit Free Press that the Missouri plant hit in the first quarter of 2024. If those numbers hold even over ensuing quarters in 2024, Kansas City Assembly alone will have produced 664,000 F-150 pickup trucks by year's end. With Ford having reportedly already sold more than 400,000 F-150s this year alone, it might seem that the brand is only just keeping pace with demand, though the Michigan plant's output no doubt more than makes up the difference.
If you are curious which Ford manufacturing plant made your F-150, you can determine its point of origin easily enough by inspecting the truck's vin number. According to the manufacturer, if the 11th digit of that number is an F, the truck rolled off the assembly line in Michigan. If that digit is a K, your F-150 came from Missouri.