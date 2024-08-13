Where Does Ford Build F-150 Trucks?

In the annals of American made pickup trucks, one could easily argue the Ford F-150 is an icon. The half-ton pickup made its debut in Ford's long-running F-Series lineup of trucks in 1975. In doing so, it joined some legit titans, including the legendary F-100 and F-250 builds. To say the F-150 was a hit upon its debut would be an understatement, with the pickup's blend of style, power, and sheer drivability essentially re-defining the term "Ford tough" for an entire generation of truck owners.

The F-150 soon became one of the best-selling trucks in Ford history, and it has now held that title for more than four decades. Along the way, the F-150s popularity has helped make the F-Series the biggest-selling line of vehicles in the United States — a designation Ford has now held for nearly 50 years running.

Of course, the sleek lines, 4-door stylings, and all-electric engine options we see in some modern F-150s are a far cry from the more basic builds Ford's design team sent to American roadways in the mid-1970s. While the celebrated, if sometimes problematic pickup truck has clearly evolved over time, it seems the shiny F-150s driven by truck lovers today share something in common with their forbearers besides a name, and that's the fact that they are manufactured at Ford plants located in the United States. Given their billing as America's best-selling truck, that fact could not be more appropriate.

