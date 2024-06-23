Common Problems That Can Happen With The Ford F-150 (According To Owners)

Ford's top-selling F-truck series is in its 14th generation, which is a crop of gas-powered trucks that also saw the introduction of the all-electric F-150 Lightning EV and the PowerBoost Hybrid in 2021. Since the first F-trucks arrived on the scene in 1948, Ford has been updating, tweaking, and improving the vehicles, and–like other manufacturers — issuing recalls.

Whatever its flaws, F-150 buyers have been forgiving through the years because Ford has sold more than 41 million units. However, if you're considering buying an F-150 from the current generation, which started in 2021, you should know about the common problems to look out for that other owners have experienced.

These problems range from navigation screens that don't function correctly to awkward shifting, and even driveshaft fracture or separation. While some owner complaints have been addressed by recalls that the manufacturer corrects at no charge, others have remained a frustrating and costly diagnostic mystery. Read on to learn more about 14th gen complaints.