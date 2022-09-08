The 15 Most Satisfying Gadgets Of 2022

The global pandemic proved a good reminder of how important technology has become to everyday life. Through technology, people were able to keep connected to loved ones and their colleagues at work, while tech also kept us entertained during periods of lockdown. Although the pandemic-induced semiconductor shortage persisted into the first half of 2022, it hasn't disrupted the launch of many excellent new consumer technology products over the course of the year.

The most satisfying phone of 2022 will always be a subject of debate. The iPhone 14 series launch is imminent, and there have been some excellent phone launches in China, like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with its groundbreaking 1-inch sensor co-developed with Sony, it and others like the Vivo X80 have not been launched globally. Sony's excellent Xperia IV is also only available in select markets. This leaves the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 vying for the crown. The excellent performance and efficiency of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with the cutting-edge 2-in-1 display tech of the Galaxy Z Fold4 is a winning combination. It beautifully marries the capabilities of a flagship smartphone with a form factor that helps it bridge the mobile-PC divide.