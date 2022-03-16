iPad Air (2022) Review Roundup: An M1 Upgrade To Eclipse iPad Pro

The first round of iPad Air 5 reviews are out, and it appears that Apple has made a terrific tablet that knocks the competition out cold at that $599 asking price. Ever since its official introduction, the fifth-generation iPad Air has drawn a lot of interest from potential buyers looking for a tablet that can last them for a good four or five years without nuking their wallets. The iPad Air 5 sounds like a perfect fit, and the reviews lend credibility to that claim. Let's start with the most obvious upgrade, the M1 chip.

The last-gen iPad Air was plenty powerful already, but the M1 chip takes things to a whole new level. Will every buyer be able to use all that raw firepower? Unlikely. But it's great to have, especially for folks who just want to be on the safe side and seek to avoid any performance bottlenecks in the years to come. CNBC classifies the M1 chip as future-proofing more than anything else, as it offers enough power to crush the latest apps for years to come. For those looking at the Android competition, ZDNet's benchmark tests confirm the M1's superiority over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8.