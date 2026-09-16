SlashGear's Hot List 2026

The Antigravity A1 originally launched back in 2025, but it's worth mentioning here because it's now one of the few drones you can still purchase in the United States. For U.S. citizens, the other drones we have access to now are getting increasingly long in the tooth, while the Antigravity A1 is much more recent, and it does some things that set it apart from most other drones on the market.

The Antigravity A1 isn't your typical drone; it's equipped with a 360 camera that essentially makes the drone invisible by excluding it from the imaging area, and which allows you to alter the field of view and camera movement after the fact. This means you can pull off shots that would otherwise require years of practice with an FPV drone.

The way you fly the Antigravity A1 is also really cool, as it operates much like an FPV drone such as the DJI Avata 2, except there your view as the pilot is fixed in the direction the drone's camera is pointing. With the Antigravity A1, you can look in any direction you like as you fly, without noticeable lag in the connection. It feels remarkably like you're actually flying, and unlike other camera drones, it's as much about the experience of piloting it as it is about the footage you capture using it. It's also very intuitive for novices to pilot, given the use of motion controls as opposed to a more traditional controller.



- Andy Zahn