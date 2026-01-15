This Retro-Futuristic Portable CD Player Is Cool Enough To Quit Streaming Forever

The build quality of the DM15 R2R is the first thing which really jumped out at me upon unboxing the CD player. It's a truly gorgeous device, and it has a reassuring weight to it which is an indication of the metal and glass from which it is mostly composed. I opted for the red color over the white, black, and silver variants, and I'm quite happy with that decision. It very much looks the part of a premium audio device, and looks great on a desk next to a PC, or really on any shelf or other location you might want to place it. It's small enough to be unobtrusive and fit in any space, and stylish enough not to clash with the decor.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

It's also obviously durable enough to stand up to being used as a portable device, and FiiO has put some thought into such a use case as they've included a protective stick-on layer for the glass panel on top of the CD player. This alleviates the concern of potentially scratching or breaking the most significant weak point on the DM15 R2R. Extra rubberized feet are included should the pre-installed ones become worn or dislodged, and a remote control and USB-C charging cable are included in the box.

The lid of the player is opened manually by hand, and has some weight to it so you're not going to be popping it open by accident. I would have liked some sort of stopping mechanism when it is raised to prevent it from closing unintentionally when jostled, and unless you are very careful you are likely to smudge the glass while opening it.