Mova LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Review: Today's Best Robot Mower Is A Tank

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Robotic lawn mowers are not nearly as absurdly difficult to set up and use as they once were. Not long ago, I thought I'd been working with the easiest solution yet — all I needed was the mower, a base station, and a device akin to a big metal spike — all plugged in to an outlet. With the Mova mower I've been testing over the past few weeks, I look back to that (still highly decent) older mower and think "why the spike?"

Chris Burns/SlashGear

The device I've been testing most recently is the Mova LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Robotic Lawn Mower. This piece of hardware is the most advanced robot mower I've tested yet, and by far the most expensive. I do not expect that most people reading this review will find this piece of hardware particularly "affordable," but... Would that you were able to make the case for spending thousands of dollars on a robot that mows your lawn with splendid accuracy, this might be the one you want.

If you're researching robot lawn mowers, you might expect that you'll need to install wires or bounding-line around your entire lawn, watch your mower at all times, and do extensive additional cutting after your robot's done the basic bulk of the lawn. While you do need to work with the mower to get the basic lay of the land, and you should check on the mower from time to time, and there'll always be a small but important bit of your lawn that you need to fix up on your own, this machine does more to alleviate these concerns than your average robot.