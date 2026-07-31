Mova LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Review: Today's Best Robot Mower Is A Tank
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Robotic lawn mowers are not nearly as absurdly difficult to set up and use as they once were. Not long ago, I thought I'd been working with the easiest solution yet — all I needed was the mower, a base station, and a device akin to a big metal spike — all plugged in to an outlet. With the Mova mower I've been testing over the past few weeks, I look back to that (still highly decent) older mower and think "why the spike?"
The device I've been testing most recently is the Mova LiDAX Ultra 3000 AWD Robotic Lawn Mower. This piece of hardware is the most advanced robot mower I've tested yet, and by far the most expensive. I do not expect that most people reading this review will find this piece of hardware particularly "affordable," but... Would that you were able to make the case for spending thousands of dollars on a robot that mows your lawn with splendid accuracy, this might be the one you want.
If you're researching robot lawn mowers, you might expect that you'll need to install wires or bounding-line around your entire lawn, watch your mower at all times, and do extensive additional cutting after your robot's done the basic bulk of the lawn. While you do need to work with the mower to get the basic lay of the land, and you should check on the mower from time to time, and there'll always be a small but important bit of your lawn that you need to fix up on your own, this machine does more to alleviate these concerns than your average robot.
Startup, training, and cutting
The mower comes fully constructed in the box. You need to put a couple of pieces together for the base/charging station and plug that station into a standard power outlet before you do anything else. Once the robot is fully charged, and the Mova app is downloaded to your phone (iOS or Android), you'll remote-control your way around your yard to make certain you've mapped all the places you want mowed (and avoided). You can also use "AI-Assistant Auto Mapping" but, if your yard is connected to a neighbor's yard and/or a busy nearby street, I'd still recommend that you take the few minutes it requires to drive the mower around your yard to deliver your own bounds.
The app includes a variety of options for mow height, direction, scheduling (frequency or on a specific day in the future, with very granular control), speed, design (you can make it mow shapes), and obstacle recognition. You can tell the mower to avoid obstacles at a distance of greater than 10, 15, or 20cm (giving those obstacles a wide space for safety,) and avoid obstacles greater than 5, 10, 15, or 20cm in height.
Or you can just tell the mower to mow. Once you've set the boundaries of your yard, you can just tell the mower to mow your yard with default settings. No sweat. With two treaded wheels and two omni wheels (for easy side-to-side turning), there's nary an environment it cannot handle. In my weeks of testing this machine with my lumpy lawn, this mower's not yet gotten stuck once.
The edge
Expecting this mower to mow the entirety of your lawn, right up to the bits by the curb of your nearby busy street, is an easy mistake to make. Most robot mowers can't mow your entire lawn, but this one claims to be able to cut right up to the edge.
It can get pretty close, and if your lawn is on completely flat and even ground, there's a good chance you can mow the vast majority of it with this mower. But if the edge of your lawn ends where a steep drop-off begins, beware: there are limits to what this mower can predict will happen when it makes a wide turn.
This mower works with what the brand calls "Ultra Trim 2.0" — it's able to move its mowing disks (where the blades are attached) right up close to the edge of its wheelbase. Once active, you can potentially have the mower cut grass right up to a flat wall — as long as the wheels can drive on it, the blades can cut it. Just so long as the ground is flat.
Once you start cutting the edge of extremely uneven ground, or you're getting near a drop-off, you've got to consider the possibility that the machine could accidentally go further than you intend.
The good news here is that this robot is very good at detecting when fewer than four wheels are on the ground. If it slips off a curb, it stops moving and asks for assistance. This robot will also tell you (in the app, on your phone) if it detects that it's too far way from its point of origin. You can also tell the robot to patrol the edges of your yard and send you photos when it detects a human being.*
Connectivity and cameras
This mower works with 4G connectivity (free for 3 years after you turn the device on), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and works with GPS for navigation and a 3D LiDAR system for obstacle avoidance, distance detection, and mapping. It also works with a pair of cameras that also help with obstacle avoidance and give you the opportunity to see what the robot sees. With these cameras you can capture a photo of an obstacle (appearing on your map in the app after the robot's detected an obstacle) — this feature is opt-in, as it should be, but is neat if you're willing to let it run.
You can also use these cameras and the machine's onboard speaker system to see strangers and speak at them through your phone. I say speak "at" them because the mower has no onboard microphone, so it does not record audio with its camera system.
*If you're out of town (or just away from home) you can have this mower automatically patrol the perimeter of your yard and transmit live video to your phone and/or capture photos of humans it detects along the way.
This is all assuming your wireless internet signal is strong enough — if the mower is too far away from your home's Wi-Fi signal, you'll have to depend on the mower's 4G connectivity (service for which is, again, free for the first three years.) Beyond that and you'll need to re-activate and pay €99 (99 Euro, approximately $114 converted as of July 31, 2026) per year for this connectivity by emailing the company's aftersales team. One gets the impression that this doesn't happen very often, or it'd be a simpler process.
Value, price, availability
This is easily the most powerful, capable, and user-friendly robot mower we've reviewed yet. It's also the most expensive, of course. That said, it doesn't feel like the price is absurd for the value you're getting in the purchase. If you want the best robot mower on the market — this is almost certainly it.
If you're not interested in the most tricked-out well-equipped rugged consumer robot mower on the market today, you can potentially find a robot mower that costs less — but you'll get a lesser mower. In the year 2026, I cannot imagine needing a machine with greater capabilities than this, no matter the size of your yard or the expectations you set on a robot made for one thing — or two, if you count this robot's ability to patrol your yard and talk to strangers.
You can find the Mova LiDAX Ultra 3000 can be found in the Mova store on Amazon for a starting price of approximately $3,000. If you're looking at the listing in early August, 2026, you might find what's labeled as a "limited time deal" with a significant discount down to $2,199. At that price, it's a serious investment — but you'll know exactly where your money went.