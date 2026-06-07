5 Common Problems With Robotic Lawn Mowers

The robotic lawn mower is a time-saving, tech-infused gadget for handymen and home improvers. Taking the need to mow the lawn on a regular basis off your to-do list can free up plenty of weekend time for other jobs around the house, or create more downtime to spend with loved ones. A robotic lawn mower still needs some support and upkeep, like sharpening its mower blades on occasion. But the bulk of the work out in the yard is taken care of after you successfully integrate a robotic alternative into the fabric of your property.

Yet, robot mowers sometimes come with their own slate of problem areas that owners must contend with; these issues are improving with new releases, but some limitations are largely unavoidable. It's important to note that outsourcing this work to a robot can leave some feeling unfulfilled.

For some people, the ritual of mowing the lawn is satisfying, and taking the job off your plate can, perhaps surprisingly, leave one yearning for a task that had previously felt like a boring chore. Absence can make the heart grow fonder, after all. You'll also need to edge and hit tricky corners yourself, since mowers of any variant can't accomplish these finishing details, so there will still be some work to do out in the yard. Owners also frequently complain about their mower getting lost in the yard or stuck on rocks, branches, or bushes. We discuss these issues and more.