Robot Mowers Are Finally Practical, And This One Is The Easiest Yet

The Anthbot Genie 3000 is a robotic lawn mower that took over all the hard parts of mowing my lawn. Or, at least, it did while I had it sent here from Anthbot for this review. In the past several weeks, I've become convinced that we're at that all-important tipping point when it comes to AI-assisted robot lawn mowing in general — it's easy now.

SlashGear's reviewed robotic mowers before — some significant changes have been made in the robot lawn mower market in the recent past — there are some important facts about robot lawn mowers most people probably do not know. For example — in the last half-decade, the whole first act has changed. Each time I've considered the value of any device like this, I've called out the immense learning curve, the prep time, the sacrifices that needed to be made in order to let any robot lawn mower trim a yard. In the past, it felt like more work than it was worth to get a robotic lawn mower (from any given brand) set up to work properly. That's no longer true.

In the time I've had the Anthbot Genie 3000 working on my yard, my perspective on lawn maintenance has changed drastically. This robot doesn't completely relieve me of the entirety of the work that needs to be done to keep my grass tidily trimmed — it's not quite that precise just yet — but it's close.