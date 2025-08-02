5 Things To Know Before Buying A Robotic Lawn Mower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While robot vacuums like the Roomba once seemed futuristic, for many people, they've since become as commonplace to own as refrigerators and microwaves. Robotic lawn mowers may be on the same trajectory, as they've already gone from futuristic sci-fi prototypes to accessible, functional yard equipment. Every year, more homeowners are abandoning traditional push and riding mowers in favor of robotic models. You may already be considering doing the same — perhaps after seeing a neighbor kick back on their porch as a robotic landscaper handles the lawn without breaking a sweat.

Robot lawn mowers are battery-powered, self-propelling, self-navigating grass cutters. Unfortunately, they're still pretty pricey. Since you'd likely be investing a significant chunk of change, you'll want to know everything you can about selecting a robotic lawn mower, as well as what to expect when you own and use one.

The last thing you want to do is spend money on a device that isn't suitable for your property, or find out that, for whatever reason, robotic lawn mowers in general just aren't for you. Here are five things you should know before buying a robotic lawn mower, and what to consider when choosing the right one for your yard.