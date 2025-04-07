Sponsored Content.

eufy (a division of Anker Innovations) is one of the most trusted and innovative brands in the smart home segment. Known for their line of top-notch home security devices and range of robot vacuums, eufy is entering the outdoor gardening space, blending its signature streak of convenience and cutting-edge tech with the debut of its new Robot Lawn Mower E15 & E18 models. Available for public sale beginning today at eufy.com and on Amazon, these mowers are designed to offer the highest standard of operational ease, performance, and functional versatility. Read on for more details and a discount code for $300 off!

With most robot lawn mowers currently on the market, you'd have to bury boundary wires in your yard, but not with eufy's robot lawn mowers. Set up is as easy as installing the base unit charging station, connecting to Wi-Fi, and letting the mower start to map using eufy's Vision-FSD technology. Much like setting up a robot vacuum cleaner in your home, eufy's industry-leading V-FSD 1.0 Technology creates hands-free auto mapping for smart, stable, safe navigation.

Smart app controls from the eufy app put the robot mower's entire system in the palm of your hands. When eufy says "hands-free", it means it. With ride-on edge technology, you won't be left with any manual edge trimming. Plus, with parallel cutting, you're left with perfectly mowed grass lines. These robotic lawn mowers are quiet, efficient, and secure. eufy's trusted security systems ensure that you don't have to lose sleep over theft or data safeguards.

Available just in time for your spring lawn, the eufy Auto Robot Lawner Mower E15 retails for $1,600, and the E18 sells for $1,999 at eufy.com and Amazon. While the mowers have the same physical dimensions, the E15 model covers an area of 800 square-meters (0.2 acre), while the E18 version can handle 1,200 square-meters (0.3 acre) of lawn space.