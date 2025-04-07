No. More. Buried. Wires: Eufy Next-Gen Robot Lawn Mowers Are Hands-Free And Wicked Smart
Sponsored Content.
eufy (a division of Anker Innovations) is one of the most trusted and innovative brands in the smart home segment. Known for their line of top-notch home security devices and range of robot vacuums, eufy is entering the outdoor gardening space, blending its signature streak of convenience and cutting-edge tech with the debut of its new Robot Lawn Mower E15 & E18 models. Available for public sale beginning today at eufy.com and on Amazon, these mowers are designed to offer the highest standard of operational ease, performance, and functional versatility. Read on for more details and a discount code for $300 off!
With most robot lawn mowers currently on the market, you'd have to bury boundary wires in your yard, but not with eufy's robot lawn mowers. Set up is as easy as installing the base unit charging station, connecting to Wi-Fi, and letting the mower start to map using eufy's Vision-FSD technology. Much like setting up a robot vacuum cleaner in your home, eufy's industry-leading V-FSD 1.0 Technology creates hands-free auto mapping for smart, stable, safe navigation.
Smart app controls from the eufy app put the robot mower's entire system in the palm of your hands. When eufy says "hands-free", it means it. With ride-on edge technology, you won't be left with any manual edge trimming. Plus, with parallel cutting, you're left with perfectly mowed grass lines. These robotic lawn mowers are quiet, efficient, and secure. eufy's trusted security systems ensure that you don't have to lose sleep over theft or data safeguards.
Available just in time for your spring lawn, the eufy Auto Robot Lawner Mower E15 retails for $1,600, and the E18 sells for $1,999 at eufy.com and Amazon. While the mowers have the same physical dimensions, the E15 model covers an area of 800 square-meters (0.2 acre), while the E18 version can handle 1,200 square-meters (0.3 acre) of lawn space.
Is it really that easy to use this eufy Robot Lawn Mower?
Robotic lawn mowers can be complicated – even the so-called "smart" mowers. From dealing with separate navigation installations to the inconvenience of wires, there are a lot of reasons robotic lawn mowers haven't taken off, but eufy is proving that it doesn't have to be that way. Its Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18 models make lawn care simple. These innovative mowers don't require any manual navigation or mapping guidance. It's all handled automatically with a powerful camera system. Just connect it to your home Wi-Fi, and it's ready to roll (er, mow?)
Eufy's state-of-the-art navigation system includes an AI-powered semantic camera and a stereo 3D camera to make sense of the world around it. These binocular-inspired cameras offer precise positioning and distance estimation, which directly allow for accurate identification of paths and lawn edges. The high-precision camera array is assisted by intelligent algorithms to facilitate a stable navigation experience driven by the onboard vision system. Complementing the built-in camera system is an LED light and an automatic defogger, as well.
Needless to say, whether it's dark or the camera view is obstructed by fog, you can rest assured that eufy's robotic lawn mower will do its job fine, thanks to its auto-mapping and navigation capabilities. The mobile app allows you to precisely control the mowing path, even if it involves mowing separate front and back yards. You can choose to edit the map within a minimum distance of 0.2 meter, and the connection path can span up to 60 meters. At the end of the day, eufy's robot lawn mowers offer the best of both worlds.
The eufy Robot Lawn Mower E Series is Agile, Precise, and Quiet
The eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18 set you free from the hassles of manual mapping, network setups, or troubleshooting tedium. Everything is ready to go in just about five minutes worth of initial setup. Thanks to its intelligent object recognition system, these robot lawn mowers can navigate around pets and humans as well as inanimate objects like fences, pools, and light installations. If you're someone who prioritizes meticulous mowing, the eufy E Series will leave you impressed with its high-density parallel cutting and an adjustable cutting height between 25 and 75 millimeters.
The in-house Ride On Edge technology allows the mower to trim edges precisely, eliminating the need for manual edge trimming between walking paths and the lawn. eufy's lawn mower can handle inclined surfaces as steep as 40% (or 18 degrees). And if it just so happens to miss a patch of lawn, eufy's robot lawn mower will automatically fix it with a turnaround route. All of this happens with minimal noise production. Both the eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18 can operate while only reaching 56db on the noise intensity scale.
Take the 'work' out of yardwork with eufy
Top-tier performance and seamless operation are the hallmarks of the eufy Robot Lawn Mower E15 and E18, but these devices also offer a slew of additional features that are revolutionizing lawn care. For example, the E Series includes a rainfall detection system that allows it to automatically return to its charging station if bad weather arrives. On the security front, eufy offers an anti-theft system that sends audio and message alerts as soon as the lawn mower leaves its designated map area. The mower will also enter a locked-down state and relay GPS coordinates via notifications delivered through the 4G cellular network.
The E15 model covers an area of 800 square-meters (0.2 acre), while the E18 version can handle 1,200 square-meters (0.3 acre) of lawn space. There's no better time to reimagine the way you care for your lawn. Need more incentive? Purchase before April 30 with the promotional code "eufyRLE15" on Amazon and get $300 off the E15 model, bringing it down to just $1,300!