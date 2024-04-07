6 Ryobi Sanders To Help Whip Those Rough Surfaces Into Shape
Just like there are several different types of power grinders, power sanders have various shapes, sizes, and applications. If you're a carpenter, construction worker, or even a casual DIYer, you probably understand the importance of removing rough edges and uneven surfaces from your projects. Doing so not only allows components to fit together correctly but also enables paint or varnish to stick to the material, improves the product's appearance, and helps prevent injuries and damage to other parts. However, as mentioned, power sanders are a diverse group of tools. It's vital that you pick the right device for the job, meaning that you need to research not only the product brand but also the sander style and application to make sure you choose the proper tool for your needs.
Ryobi, the tried and tested power tool supplier, is a great brand to check out if you're in the market for a new sander. The company provides a large selection of power tools, including sanders, and you can purchase Ryobi tools from various stores online or at your local Home Depot. For this article, we analyzed Ryobi's sander inventory, and we selected items with both positive user reviews and real-world applications. We endeavored to include a variety of different sander types, each with varying uses. That said, we'll cover our methodology in greater detail later. Now, here are six Ryobi sanders to help whip those rough surfaces into shape.
18V ONE+ ½-inch X 18-inch Belt Sander
Belt sanders are a popular type of power sander, albeit slightly less versatile than other devices on this list. They're used primarily to finish surfaces and remove material. Some of the main applications for a belt sander include removing varnish, leveling rough or uneven surfaces, and sharpening knives.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ ½-inch X 18-inch Belt Sander is a unique device that may come in handy for professionals and hobbyists. Unlike traditional stationary belt sanders, this Ryobi sander is portable and battery-powered. Its long, thin belt can reach into tight spaces, like between beams or underneath shelves, making it ideal for niche tasks and cramped work. It has a variable speed trigger that allows you to customize your sanding rate, while the sander's tool-free belt replacement mechanism lets you save time on the job.
It uses the same batteries as more than 300 other Ryobi ONE+ devices, and the battery is capable of powering the tool for up to 90 minutes of work. The sander features an ergonomic handle to increase comfort and a locking switch, allowing you to use the device continuously without cramping up your fingers or hands. The tool doesn't include a battery or charger but does come with three sanding belts in various grit sizes.
18V ONE+ Brushless Belt Sander
As a tool category, power sanders are a diverse group and come in many shapes and sizes. However, even within the power sander category, there are subgroups of devices that also feature various styles and applications. Belt sanders represent one of these subgroups. While all belt sanders share some primary capabilities — i.e., removing material and finishing surfaces — their applications vary. Some are designed for intricate finishing work, while others are more suited to removing large amounts of rough material or prepping surfaces for paint.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brushless Belt Sander is designed to level rough surfaces and remove material, and it may be a solid choice for homeowners, casual DIYers, and even professionals. Like the ½-inch by 18-inch belt sander previously discussed, this Ryobi tool is portable and battery-powered. It features a 3-inch wide sanding surface, ideal for finishing countertops, sanding floors, or building a custom workbench. The motor can spin at up to 850 feet per minute and remove 325 grams of material per battery charge. The kit includes a dust-collection bag, one 80-grit sanding belt, and the tool itself. It does not include a battery or charger but is compatible with more than 300 other Ryobi ONE+ devices.
18V ONE+ Corner Cat Finish Sander
Corner sanders fall into the subcategory of detail sanders. These devices are designed to reach tight spaces, like corners and other oddly shaped areas. Detail sanders can come in various shapes and sizes, but a triangular design is the most popular and enables users to sand corners and remove material from tight spaces.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Corner Cat Finish Sander could be a handy tool for woodworking, carpentry, construction, or even casual DIY projects. It features a motor capable of 11,000 orbits per minute, enabling users to remove material and finish surfaces without leaving swirls or other blemishes. It includes a built-in dust-collection attachment, allowing you to connect the device to a wet/dry shop vacuum for mess-free use. The tool has a GRIPZONE handle for increased comfort and is compatible with more than 300 Ryobi ONE+ tools. The kit does not include a battery or battery charger, but it does include the tool itself and three sheets of sandpaper.
4-inch X 36-inch Belt/Disc Sander
We've covered two types of belt sanders already, both cordless and battery-powered. But traditional belt sanders are stationary, corded devices. These devices are ideal for finishing surfaces, removing burrs and other imperfections, and sharpening blades. They're not designed to remove material from large surfaces, like floors or table tops, but are excellent for cleaning mating surfaces and finishing or polishing objects.
The Ryobi 4-inch X 36-inch Belt/Disc Sander could make a great addition to a home or professional workshop. Not only is it a belt sander, but the tool also features a side-mounted disc sander. You can use this product to remove burrs from pipe fittings, sharpen knives, or finish surfaces on various projects. It features multiple position settings, allowing you to work comfortably on different tasks and jobs. The sander has a built-in dust-collection system, a tool-free belt adjustment mechanism, and a cast iron base for stability. The tool includes the sander, sanding belt, sanding disc, work table, support tool, miter gauge, and switch key.
18V ONE+ 5-inch Random Orbit Sander Kit
Random orbit sanders are some of the most versatile tools on this list. They're designed to polish, sand, and remove material from various surfaces, and they use a random spinning pattern to avoid leaving swirls or other marks on your projects. Random orbit sanders are ideal for hobbyists, homeowners, DIYers, and professionals. They come in various sizes and have many applications.
The Ryobi ONE+ 5-inch Random Orbit Sander Kit could be a great option for anyone searching for a well-rounded tool with multiple uses. The sander's motor is capable of 11,000 rotations per minute and creates 40% less vibration than its predecessor to help reduce hand and arm fatigue. It has a dust-collection port where you can attach a shop vac, and the tool is part of the Ryobi ONE+ family of more than 300 devices. The kit includes the sander itself, three assorted sandpaper pads, and a dust-collection bag. The battery and charger are sold separately, but the tool uses the same batteries as the rest of the Ryobi ONE+ collection.
18V ONE+ Quarter Sheet Sander
Another extremely versatile type of power sander is a sheet sander. These devices are designed to work with standard sheets of sandpaper, meaning you don't need to purchase special sanding pads or discs to use with these tools. Instead, you can visit any home improvement store or even Walmart and pick up some regular sheets of sandpaper. Then, all you have to do is cut them to size and attach them to your sheet sander.
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Quarter Sheet Sander is a flexible tool that could be highly useful for DIYers, hobbyists, and pros. It's capable of orbiting 14,000 times per minute, allowing for rapid material removal without leaving swirls or marks. The sander features an onboard clamp system that enables you to quickly replace sheets of sandpaper and multiple grip positions to enhance comfort and efficiency when using the tool. Like many of the other tools covered on this list, the Ryobi quarter sheet sander is part of the ONE+ family, meaning you can swap batteries between this device and more than 300 other products. The sander includes a dust-collection bag, a sandpaper hole punch, and three sheets of sandpaper. The battery and charger are not included.
Why did we choose these sanders?
We selected items for this list based on several criteria: price, user ratings, and product features/applications. As for price, we searched for products under $500. Each of the tools on this list falls well below that price point, with all items costing less than $200 and two items coming in for less than $100. We also considered user ratings and looked for products with at least four out of five stars. Each tool covered here has a minimum user rating of 4.6 out of five stars based on many customer reviews.
Finally, we wanted to showcase a variety of sanders, each with unique and real-world applications for homeowners, DIYers, and professionals. Every item covered here is useful for various projects and tasks ranging from high-level construction or remodeling work to small-scale carpentry projects and woodworking hobbies.
All that said, it's vital that you do your own research to determine which sander works best for you. Remember to shop around, compare prices, and educate yourself about the different types of sanders before making a purchase. Following those steps will help ensure you select the best product for your budget and needs.