11 Niche Ryobi Tools You Probably Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been said that tools are what separates humanity from the animals. Our ability to manipulate our environment and to create objects which help us to manipulate it better has been the hallmark of our species. What began as simple tools made of wood, bone, and stone has evolved into a complex and growing collection of electrical contraptions big and small.

Over the last quarter of a million years, give or take, humanity has invented a wide range of tools from the mundane to the unusual. Once you get past hammers, screwdrivers, and the other usual suspects, you can find more niche products designed for specific and sometimes specialized jobs. While those tools are cool and can be useful, there's a good chance you'll never need them.

Whether they are purpose-built tools intended for a specific and rare job or they're just overkill for common, everyday uses, these are 11 products you can probably remove from your cart before you get to the checkout stand.