Yes, You Can Rent Power Tools Instead Of Buying Them - Here's Where & How Much It Could Cost
Power tools are a must-have for the home. They come in handy for all sorts of DIY projects, full-blown renovations, and even just your day-to-day quick fixes and home maintenance. If you've been building your garage tool setup for a while now, you might already have the essentials like a cordless drill, impact driver, angle grinder, and some outdoor equipment like a lawn mower and a leaf blower. But unless you're a hardcore DIYer or a professional handyman, chances are there are still some power tools missing from your collection.
If you want to test out a product before committing to fully buying it, you can opt to rent out the power tool instead. It's a practical route, especially if you'll only be needing the tool for a weekend project or you're short on budget or storage space. There are many stores that offer tool rental services, including Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, and some other tool shops. Here's how much you can rent them for, how long you can keep them, and everything else you need to know before opting for a rental.
Where to rent power tools and what you'll pay
Probably the most accessible place where you can rent power tools are big-box stores. Home Depot carries several common household tools from major power tool brands, including Milwaukee, Makita, and DeWalt. The lineup includes a selection of different types of drills and drivers, sanders, saws, and grinders, along with outdoor power tools like hedge trimmers, brush cutters, and lawn mowers. Price-wise, expect to pay anywhere from $13 to $28 for four hours with handheld power tools and $18 to $55 for the larger equipment.
At Lowe's, you'll mainly find Bosch power tools and Husqvarna outdoor equipment for rent. The price for four hours generally starts at $12 and runs up to $50, depending on the tool. At both Lowe's and Home Depot, you can choose from flexible rental durations of four hours, 24 hours, seven days, and 28 days.
Menards, on the other hand, operates its tool rental service a bit differently. Its household power tool inventory mostly consists of nailers, sanders, saws, and pressure washers. For a four-hour rental, general construction tools like framing nailers or a corded hammer drill will cost you anywhere between $10 and $34, while sanding and floor tools cost more in the $30 to $53 range. To keep the tool longer, you will be charged an extra fee per hour that differs depending on the tool. Both Home Depot and Lowe's allow you to reserve a power tool online and then pick it up in store. For Menards, you'll have to pick a tool and process the rental in person.
What to know before renting power tools
When renting power tools, you need to check more than just the rate and duration. For one, see if there are any requirements needed on your end. Most stores will ask for your government-issued ID and a credit card. You also generally need to be at least 18 years old to be able to rent a tool. On top of the rental price of the power tool, stores usually add a deposit to your total. You get this back once you return the tool and settle any other additional fees.
Some power tool rental services, however, use a prepayment system instead. For instance, the Lowe's tool rental program works by charging you a certain amount upfront. This serves as a deposit but isn't refunded to you — instead, it's automatically applied to the final rental price. So, if you want to rent the 1/2" Brushless Hammer Drill with a prepayment of $25 and a four-hour rate of $16, Lowe's will refund you $9 once it is returned. Of course, this assumes you only use it for those four hours and there are no damages made to the tool.
Other fees and charges you need to be aware of usually include a cleaning fee if the tool comes back dirty and a repair fee if it's damaged. These can vary per tool. If your rental service offers tool drop-off and pick-up to your address, you might also be charged for a trip fee if the tool isn't ready for collection by the scheduled time.