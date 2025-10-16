Yes, You Can Rent Power Tools Instead Of Buying Them - Here's Where & How Much It Could Cost

When renting power tools, you need to check more than just the rate and duration. For one, see if there are any requirements needed on your end. Most stores will ask for your government-issued ID and a credit card. You also generally need to be at least 18 years old to be able to rent a tool. On top of the rental price of the power tool, stores usually add a deposit to your total. You get this back once you return the tool and settle any other additional fees.

Some power tool rental services, however, use a prepayment system instead. For instance, the Lowe's tool rental program works by charging you a certain amount upfront. This serves as a deposit but isn't refunded to you — instead, it's automatically applied to the final rental price. So, if you want to rent the 1/2" Brushless Hammer Drill with a prepayment of $25 and a four-hour rate of $16, Lowe's will refund you $9 once it is returned. Of course, this assumes you only use it for those four hours and there are no damages made to the tool.

Other fees and charges you need to be aware of usually include a cleaning fee if the tool comes back dirty and a repair fee if it's damaged. These can vary per tool. If your rental service offers tool drop-off and pick-up to your address, you might also be charged for a trip fee if the tool isn't ready for collection by the scheduled time.