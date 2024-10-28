How Does Lowes' Tool Rental Program Work, And What Kind Of Tools Do They Have?
Whether you're a professional tradesperson, a hardcore DIYer, or a casual hobbyist, if you use tools at all, you probably know just how expensive they can be. That applies to everything from basic hand and power tools to more advanced diagnostic devices like OBDII code readers. There are some quality, cheaper brands out there, and there are various tips you can follow when building a tool kit on a budget. However, assembling a solid collection still requires a decent chunk of change. For pros and passionate DIYers, investing in tools may not be a huge issue. But what if you just need a single tool to complete a quick one-and-done project? Spending money on a new item that you never plan to use again may not feel like the best decision.
Fortunately, well-known hardware store Lowe's might have you covered. Lowe's Rental is the company's tool-loaning program. Officially launched in 2020, the program lets you rent tools and equipment for various periods of time. It covers a huge amount of tools, as well as vehicles and large construction equipment. If you only need a tool briefly — especially something expensive like a trench digger or a welding machine — renting can be a solid option. However, there are some things you need to know about Lowe's Rental, like whether it's even available in your area. Don't worry, though, we'll cover it all. Here's everything you need to know about the Lowe's tool rental program.
The Lowe's tool rental program is still being rolled out
As mentioned, Lowe's Rental officially started in 2020, and Lowe's made it clear from the start that its process of integrating rental stations into existing stores or building entirely new standalone locations next to already-existing stores would take several years. The first location to incorporate the rental program was in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since then, it has spread around the country, but it's not available everywhere yet. The company has not provided a timeline for the development of future rental locations, only mentioning that rollout depends on many factors, including the state of the housing market and health of the business.
Lowe's doesn't disclose how many of its locations currently offer tool rental services, and the map on its website does not display any locations without user input. If you want to find a location near you that offers Lowe's Rental, you'll need to input your ZIP code or city on the store picker page. Be specific when filling in the box — if you only put your state name, it may show a store very far away.
Lowe's Rental is more than a tool-loaning program
Lots of stores offer tool rental programs, but many of them have limited inventories or very basic functions. Lowe's Rental is designed to reinvent the tool renting process and provide a more personal and streamlined experience.
In addition to regular hand and power tool rentals, Lowe's also loans out equipment like dumpsters, moving and storage containers, pickup trucks, carpet cleaners, ladders and scaffolding, construction equipment, trailers, and much more. Users can reserve their rentals seamlessly online or by using self-service kiosks. And for those who prefer a personal human touch, each Lowe's Rental location is staffed by knowledgeable experts, capable of answering questions about tool use and providing live demonstrations.
According to Lowe's, rental locations are stocked with brand-new high-quality equipment and feature roughly 4,000 square feet of space, including mechanic's shops and demo areas. The website does not provide pricing details, but claims its rentals are significantly cheaper than buying a new tool. You must use a credit card to provide a deposit when renting a tool or piece of equipment, but the final cost will depend on the length of your rental. When it comes to how long you can keep the tool, Lowe's Rental allows you to borrow equipment for as little as four hours or for as long as four weeks.
What other stores offer tool rentals?
In addition to Lowe's, you can also rent tools and equipment from popular home improvement stores like Home Depot and Ace Hardware. Sunbelt Rentals, a national chain with more than 1,200 locations across the U.S., is another option. The company provides rental tools and equipment ranging from air compressors and generators to forklifts and excavators.
In addition to home improvement stores like Lowe's and dedicated rental businesses like Sunbelt Rentals, you can also borrow tools and various types of equipment at many popular auto parts stores. O'Reilly Auto Parts has a loaner program that features more than 80 tools, while AutoZone's Loan-A-Tool program lets customers borrow various products with just a deposit — no need to make a purchase. Other well-known auto parts stores that offer tool rental services include Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys, and some Napa Auto Parts locations.
Most of the names covered here so far can be found across the country. However, there may also be various local and independently owned rental services in your area. If you need to rent a tool or a piece of equipment, you should check your local businesses and the big national names to find the best deal.