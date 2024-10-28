How Does Lowes' Tool Rental Program Work, And What Kind Of Tools Do They Have?

Whether you're a professional tradesperson, a hardcore DIYer, or a casual hobbyist, if you use tools at all, you probably know just how expensive they can be. That applies to everything from basic hand and power tools to more advanced diagnostic devices like OBDII code readers. There are some quality, cheaper brands out there, and there are various tips you can follow when building a tool kit on a budget. However, assembling a solid collection still requires a decent chunk of change. For pros and passionate DIYers, investing in tools may not be a huge issue. But what if you just need a single tool to complete a quick one-and-done project? Spending money on a new item that you never plan to use again may not feel like the best decision.

Fortunately, well-known hardware store Lowe's might have you covered. Lowe's Rental is the company's tool-loaning program. Officially launched in 2020, the program lets you rent tools and equipment for various periods of time. It covers a huge amount of tools, as well as vehicles and large construction equipment. If you only need a tool briefly — especially something expensive like a trench digger or a welding machine — renting can be a solid option. However, there are some things you need to know about Lowe's Rental, like whether it's even available in your area. Don't worry, though, we'll cover it all. Here's everything you need to know about the Lowe's tool rental program.