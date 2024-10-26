5 Stores That Offer Tool Rental Services (And How They Work)
Tools are expensive — there's no real way around it. From everyday hand tools like screwdrivers, wrenches, and pliers, to power tools and specialty devices, building a solid collection of tools is pricey. There are tips you can follow to build a tool kit on a budget. Buying used and shopping at a store with lower prices, like Harbor Freight with its yearly discounts, can help you reduce the overall cost when it comes to filling out your toolbox. However, if you're someone who rarely uses tools, or if there's a niche device that you know you'll only use once, investing in your own set may not make much sense, even if it's only a budget version.
Fortunately, you don't always have to buy your own tools. Depending on where you live, you probably have access to more tool rental services than you may realize. From standard options, like auto parts stores, to less well-known locations, like home improvement shops, various retail chains around the country offer tool rental services. We'll cover five of the most widespread options. However, keep in mind that this isn't an exhaustive list. Numerous smaller or less well-known chains offer tool rental services to some degree, and there may even be local mom-and-pop rental locations in your area. So, it's wise to look around a bit to find the best deals. That said, these five places can be found in most of the country, and each offers comprehensive tool rental services. We'll break down each store's rental policy and explain everything you need to know before borrowing an item. So, from Lowe's to AutoZone, here are five stores that offer tool rental services.
Lowe's Home Improvement
Many people may not be aware of the fact that you can rent tools from Lowe's – the famous hardware store has a pretty sweet tool loaning program. That said, there are a few things you should know about the Lowe's tool rental program before you rush out to borrow an item.
First of all, even though Lowe's Rental was launched in 2020, the program is not available in all areas yet. At the time of its launch, Lowe's announced that the service would take years to roll out. These days, you can find Lowe's Rental departments across the country, but not in every region of every state. If you want to find a Lowe's location near you that offers the service, you'll need to type your zip code or town name into the box on the company's store locator page.
The next thing you need to know about Lowe's Rental is that it's more than your basic tool loaning program. While some stores rent out a limited number of basic tools, Lowe's goes above and beyond to offer everything from standard power tools like drills and power grinders to construction equipment, pickup trucks, carpet cleaners, lawn care implements, and much more. When it comes to reserving your tools, you can do so online or using a self-serve kiosk. Alternatively, you can ask one of the many Lowe's Rental professionals for assistance — they'll even provide a demonstration explaining how to use the rental device if you ask! Finally, you have to use a credit card to put down a deposit on your rental. However, the ultimate price you'll pay will depend on how long you keep the tool, which can be for as little as four hours or as long as four weeks.
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Auto parts stores are great places to look for tool rentals. They often provide access to niche and specialty automotive tools, and if you need to do something like identify a check engine light code without a scanner, your local auto parts store is a wonderful place to visit. When it comes to popular auto parts stores, O'Reilly Auto Parts is one of the most widespread. The company has more than 6,000 locations across the country, and one of its most attractive features is its loaner tool program.
O'Reilly's loaner tool program features more than 80 different devices. Included in that list of gadgets are specialty tools like Pitman arm pullers, pulley removal kits, and compression test kits, as well as more basic tools like axle nut sockets and brake caliper compressors. If you want to rent a tool from O'Reilly, all you have to do is put down a deposit on the device while paying for the parts you need — the language on O'Reilly's site is somewhat ambiguous, but it indicates that customers must buy parts (like an oil filter or new brake pads) before they are eligible for the rental program. The deposit costs the same as the product's purchase price. So, if you decide to keep your loaner tool, you don't even have to go back to the store. Alternatively, if you do return the tool, O'Reilly will refund your deposit in full, as long as the device is still in its original condition.
AutoZone
AutoZone is another one of the most popular auto parts stores in the country. Like O'Reilly, AutoZone maintains more than 6,000 retail locations across the United States. The store stocks various underrated tools for mechanics, and its prices are usually accessible for both pros and DIYers. However, perhaps one of the company's most attractive features is the AutoZone Loan-A-Tool program.
Unlike the O'Reilly loaner tool program, AutoZone does not require customers to make a purchase in order to rent a tool. All you have to do is show up to your local AutoZone, select the device you want to rent from roughly 100 different tools, and put down your deposit. Alternatively, you can reserve your tool through the AutoZone website and have it shipped directly to your house. You can keep the device for up to 90 days before returning it for a complete refund. Or, if you decide you want to add the rental to your own personal collection, simply keep it — your deposit will cover the tool's cost.
Regarding the types of tools you can rent from AutoZone, you have a lot of options. Like O'Reilly, AutoZone provides many different categories of automotive tool rentals. Some of the most popular rentals include things like fuel pump replacement kits, O2 sensor sockets, and slide hammers. However, those items really only represent the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AutoZone's Loan-A-Tool program, and if you need a niche device to complete your DIY project or repair, AutoZone is a great place to check.
Advance Auto Parts
Another one of the nation's most popular auto parts stores is Advance Auto Parts. The brand maintains locations all over the United States, with more than 4,776 retail stops spread out across mostly the U.S. and additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Like the other auto parts stores on this list, Advance Auto Parts stocks a wide variety of automotive components and tools, and it also has its own tool loaning program that you'll definitely want to check out.
Like AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts does not require customers to make a purchase when renting tools. Simply visit your local branch, select the device you want to borrow, and put down your deposit, which is equal to the tool's purchase cost. Then, you'll have 45 days to use and return the product. If you don't return the tool within that time frame, Advance Auto Parts will consider it as bought and paid for, and it will be yours to do with as you see fit. You can rent tools from in-store locations using a credit card, cash, or a check, while online reservations can be made using a credit card or PayPal. The company will return your deposit in its original form. And thanks to the lifetime warranty that comes with the store's tools, even if you break your rental device, Advance Auto Parts will return your deposit.
In terms of the kinds of tools you can rent from Advance Auto Parts, the store has you covered for nearly every job you can imagine. From exhaust service sets to brake kits and spring compressors, the Advance Auto Parts loaner tool program most likely has the device you need.
Sunbelt Rentals
Sunbelt Rentals is a less well-known company. However, with more than 1,200 locations across the United States and Canada, the chain is worth including thanks to its impressive selection of heavy-duty and specialized equipment. The company caters primarily to the construction industry, but you don't have to be a professional to shop there. Unlike the other stores on this list, Sunbelt Rentals doesn't sell its tools and equipment, although some branches may sell used equipment. It provides a dedicated rental service, meaning you have to return the products. Besides rentals, the company also provides remote heavy equipment operator and safety training courses.
Sunbelt Rentals' inventory differs significantly from most of the other names on this list. While you can rent basic tools, like impact wrenches, vacuum cleaners, and portable generators, you can also borrow heavy-duty equipment like excavators and drum rollers. Sunbelt Rentals is one of the best places to rent an engine hoist if you don't have one, and its comprehensive selection of more than 550,000 tools and equipment makes it a solid option for hardcore DIYers and pros who may not have space at home to store large equipment long term.
If you want to borrow an item from Sunbelt, all you need is a valid government-issued ID and either a debit or credit card to make your deposit. You can choose the duration of your rental, but if you need more time, you can reach out to the company for an extension. One specifically cool service that Sunbelt provides is the ability to get your equipment or tools delivered, meaning if you need something big but don't have a large truck to transport it, Sunbelt Rentals probably has you covered.