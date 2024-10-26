5 Stores That Offer Tool Rental Services (And How They Work)

Many people may not be aware of the fact that you can rent tools from Lowe's – the famous hardware store has a pretty sweet tool loaning program. That said, there are a few things you should know about the Lowe's tool rental program before you rush out to borrow an item.

First of all, even though Lowe's Rental was launched in 2020, the program is not available in all areas yet. At the time of its launch, Lowe's announced that the service would take years to roll out. These days, you can find Lowe's Rental departments across the country, but not in every region of every state. If you want to find a Lowe's location near you that offers the service, you'll need to type your zip code or town name into the box on the company's store locator page.

The next thing you need to know about Lowe's Rental is that it's more than your basic tool loaning program. While some stores rent out a limited number of basic tools, Lowe's goes above and beyond to offer everything from standard power tools like drills and power grinders to construction equipment, pickup trucks, carpet cleaners, lawn care implements, and much more. When it comes to reserving your tools, you can do so online or using a self-serve kiosk. Alternatively, you can ask one of the many Lowe's Rental professionals for assistance — they'll even provide a demonstration explaining how to use the rental device if you ask! Finally, you have to use a credit card to put down a deposit on your rental. However, the ultimate price you'll pay will depend on how long you keep the tool, which can be for as little as four hours or as long as four weeks.

