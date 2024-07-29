3 Ways To Identify Check Engine Light Codes Without A Scanner

Onboard diagnostics (OBD) systems have been around since the 1980s and were developed to help limit harmful automotive exhaust emissions. Between 1988 and 1995, U.S.-built vehicles came with what's now known as OBDI (OBD1) technology. These systems will display a check engine light (CEL) if the car's computer detects an issue with any emissions-related equipment. In 1996, that technology was overhauled, and OBDII (OBD2) was released. OBDII is much more comprehensive than OBDI and allows us to read diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) detailing problems with various vehicle systems, not only emissions controls. Since then, OBDII technology has been a mandatory feature on every car and light truck sold in the United States.

Both OBDI and OBDII systems display DTCs when activated. However, the way we read these codes can vary. We can read both OBDI and OBDII codes using a scan tool. The need for a diagnostic scan tool can make interpreting a check engine light difficult. If you don't have access to one of these devices, you may struggle to understand why your CEL is lit.

Don't worry, though. Whether you drive an older car with OBDI technology or a newer vehicle with OBDII, there are a couple of ways to read the DTCs that these systems produce. As a former automotive repair technician and lifelong car enthusiast, I'll help you understand a few methods you can use to identify CEL codes without a scanner. Keep in mind that not all of these methods will work for every car, and most of these methods may only work for vehicles with OBDI technology. That said, they may be able to help you in a pinch. So, let's go ahead and dive in. Here are three ways to diagnose your check engine light without a scanner.