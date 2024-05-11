How To Find The OBD-II Port In Your Car (And Why You Need To Know Where It Is)

Modern vehicles are rolling computers, with systems managed by embedded hardware and software designed to talk to the manufacturers' diagnostic tools locally and wirelessly. While this complexity can make repairs more difficult for some home mechanics, every car sold in the United States since 1996 and in Europe since 2001 comes equipped with a connector known as an OBD-II (Onboard Diagnostics 2) port that gives the manufacturer, independent car care professionals, and the owner -– with proper equipment -– access to codes those complex systems flag to indicate an issue.

If your vehicle check engine light is illuminated, you can access the OBD-II port with a proper scanner and, odds are, it can give you a code that indicates where the issue is located. Given the important knowledge the OBD-II port can provide you or your mechanic, it is important to know where it is located in your vehicle in the event that you need to access it.