OBD Ports Explained: What They Do (And Why You Need To Know)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you own a car built in 1996 or later for the U.S. market, the odds are overwhelming that it has an OBD port. You may have even noticed its 16-pin connector lurking underneath the driver's side dashboard, but what is it? Required since the mid-1990s, OBD-II — short for Onboard Diagnostics II — is a computer system that collects all sorts of data about your car and its engine from a network of sensors. That includes fuel economy, emissions controls, and electronic components like the ignition system.

The OBD system operates quietly in the background until there's a problem with one of your vehicle's systems, which will trigger a warning light on the dashboard — typically the dreaded "check engine" light. When that happens, an ODB scanning device (also known as an OBD reader) can be plugged into your vehicle's OBD port to communicate with the diagnostic system and identify the offending issue.

Of course, car dealership service departments and independent mechanics have OBD scanners in their arsenal, but so do many auto parts stores. Some auto parts stores Like AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, and O'Reilly will dispatch an associate to the parking lot to read the cause of your check engine light free of charge.