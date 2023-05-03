Mucar CDE900 Review: An All-In-One Device That Diagnoses Your Car Issues Via ODB-II

One of the coolest parts about this scanner is that it's an all-in-one solution. If you look on Amazon, you'll find all manner of readers, many of which work with Bluetooth and connect to your phone where an app gives you readout information. Some others have a small built-in screen that will display the code. But the real power of this device comes in its all-in-one solution package.

Bluetooth readers can connect to your phone, but the app ecosystem is not great. You need to find specific apps that pair with your specific Bluetooth reader. On the other end of the spectrum, the readers that just display a code, don't really help you diagnose or actually fix the problem.

That's what makes this device compelling — It can read your engine codes and point you in the right direction toward fixing them. Since this device is Android, it has a web browser built-in. After it reads the codes, it helps you do what you were going to do anyway — search the web for a solution. From there you can tap on solutions and go to web pages or YouTube videos that can show you how to solve the problem.

The one downside is that this reader doesn't have speakers, so if you click on a YouTube video, you won't be able to hear it. That's a pretty glaring omission on this device, and it's the biggest strike against it. It's understandable why there wouldn't be a speaker here, but if the idea was "let users Google the problem" the designers should have realized that videos would almost certainly be a part of the solution. In short, this was a corner that should not have been cut.