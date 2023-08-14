10 Of The Best Automotive Diagnostic Apps For Android
In today's digital landscape, smartphones have outgrown their original functions of calls and chats, evolving into multifunctional devices that are essential to our daily lives. One of the coolest features is how they can now sync with our cars, transforming them into diagnostic tools.
Enter the OBD-II (On-Board Diagnostics II) system, a universal protocol in modern cars and trucks. It keeps an eye on how the engine and other components are doing, giving real-time updates. If something's off, it sends out a specific code that can be read with certain tools, helping mechanics and car owners spot and fix problems faster.
With the rise of OBD-II, Android developers have responded with a wide array of diagnostic apps. These tools cater to industry professionals and automotive aficionados, allowing them to monitor, diagnose, and truly comprehend their vehicle's operational health.
Today, we're venturing deep into the domain of these diagnostic applications and how they work, focusing on the crème de la crème for Android car lovers and automotive enthusiasts. Here are 10 of the best automotive diagnostic apps for Android. Whether you're a veteran mechanic or an inquisitive vehicle owner, these apps can transform your automotive interaction and knowledge.
ThinkDiag+
Plug a ThinkDiag scanner into your car's OBD-II port, and with the help of the ThinkDiag+ app, you can turn your phone into a window to your car's health. It's not just about checking engine lights; it's about understanding what's happening under the hood in real-time. While it can decipher both generic and manufacturer-specific fault codes and reset the oil change light, its installation may be challenging for some users.
And in an era where many expect software to be free, ThinkDiag's primary app introduces an annual subscription fee after its first year. Additionally, its array of supplementary software comes with added expenses. While the initial $110 investment for the ThinkDiag scanner might seem appealing, potential buyers should be aware of the subsequent costs. Despite these considerations, ThinkDiag remains a top contender in our list of OBD-II scanners.
But remember to factor in those subscription costs and be patient if the app takes a moment to load now and then. If you want to get more in tune with your car, ThinkDiag+ might just be the co-pilot you need.
FIXD - Vehicle Health Monitor
The FIXD app is the best app for vehicle owners learning to fix issues with their cars themselves. It's a powerful tool that helps amateur mechanics take their skills to the next level. Like many of the apps on this list, FIXD can help users identify engine error codes, but FIXD also gives detailed steps to fix the issue. Other apps can help knowledgeable mechanics track down an error, but FIXD can help give users a stable knowledge base to work with.
Additionally, FIXD proactively monitors wear on frequently replaced components, alerting users to inspect and replace specific car parts. Addressing these seemingly minor maintenance tasks can prevent costly repairs in the long run.
While the FIXD app is compatible with most OBD devices, it offers a proprietary FIXD OBD hardware that facilitates advanced diagnostics, including ABS, transmission, airbag, and tire pressure monitoring. Standard OBD devices are functional, but for enhanced features, the FIXD device is essential.
The sensor's price can fluctuate, with a retail price of around $125, inclusive of software fees. However, during our app evaluation, the FIXD sensor bundled with premium software was available for just $19.99. If you plan on purchasing a FIXD sensor, buy it inside the app since it will most likely offer significant savings.
DashCommand
DashCommand is a powerful app that allows users to view, record, and troubleshoot a vast amount of data. This car diagnostic tool seamlessly integrates with any OBD device, whether connected via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cord. If your vehicle is outfitted with an OBD system, DashCommand can proficiently extract data, irrespective of the vehicle's brand or model.
With DashCommand, users gain the capability to interpret check engine signals, log and export vital data, and utilize it as a digital dashboard. This dashboard can be tailored to display essential metrics such as RPMs, speed, coolant levels, and temperature readings, among others. Moreover, the app is adept at evaluating emission and smog levels, a critical feature for those preparing for safety inspections and emissions tests. This ensures drivers are well-informed about their vehicle's compliance status before any official assessment.
To unlock the full suite of DashCommand's features, a one-time investment of $9.99 is required. While DashCommand is compatible with a broad spectrum of OBD devices, Palmer Performance, the developer behind this application, also provides its own line of OBD devices, priced between $200 and $250.
Car Scanner ELM OBD2
For a comprehensive car diagnostic solution, Car Scanner ELM OBD2 stands out as a top choice. Renowned as one of the most versatile vehicle diagnostic tools, it is compatible with an extensive range of vehicles. Crucially, there's no need for specific hardware to utilize the app — it pairs with nearly all OBD/ELM devices, whether connected via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or cable.
Upon connection, users gain access to real-time data streams from their vehicle's sensors. The app can pinpoint engine fault codes and facilitate their removal. Furthermore, Car Scanner can serve as an auxiliary digital dashboard, allowing users to display metrics such as RPM, speed, and other vital information directly on their mobile screens for convenient in-drive viewing.
While a majority of Car Scanner's features are available at no cost, users will encounter ads. Opting for a subscription eliminates these ads and unlocks advanced functionalities, including simultaneous display of multiple live data streams. Subscription rates are set at $2.49 for three months, $3.99 for a year, and a highly economical $4.49 for a lifetime license. Given the nominal difference in pricing, a lifetime subscription offers unparalleled value, making it the recommended choice for users.
BlueDriver OBD2 Scan Tool
BlueDriver OBD has an impressive array of diagnostic capabilities at its disposal. Be it checking smog data for emissions compliance, interpreting engine warning light codes, or displaying live metrics such as engine RPM, temperature, and speed, it serves as an indispensable tool for both novice mechanics and seasoned professionals.
What sets BlueDriver apart is its customer service and extensive troubleshooting options. Most of the other apps will give you the engine light error code and may offer you suggestions for troubleshooting, but BlueDriver takes it a step further. It offers solution recommendations derived from a database of user experiences, ensuring precise problem identification and resolution for your vehicle. Should these solutions fall short, subscribers can leverage the app's troubleshooting chat, connecting them directly to certified mechanics for expert guidance.
However, such comprehensive features come at a price. The BlueDriver OBD2 Scan Tool operates exclusively with its proprietary OBD device, ruling out compatibility with other OBD devices. To access the app's full suite of features, users must invest in the scan tool, priced around $120. Once paired with the official BlueDriver OBD device, all app functionalities become accessible.
Infocar - OBD2 ELM Diagnostic
Infocar, as its name suggests, delivers comprehensive information about your vehicle. Designed for compatibility with a broad range of OBD devices, it facilitates seamless synchronization for in-depth diagnostic scans and data retrieval.
With one of the most intuitive user interfaces on our list, this Korean-crafted app ensures users can effortlessly access the desired information. As a diagnostic instrument, Infocar can probe your engine for error codes, offer troubleshooting solutions, and detect other potential vehicular issues. For straightforward vehicle data acquisition, it stands out as a top contender.
When connected, Infocar diligently logs trips, mileage, speeds, and RPMs. This massive amount of data can then be exported for record-keeping or troubleshooting. This is especially useful for those who use their vehicle for work and must accurately count mileage or wear and tear on their cars.
While Infocar is adaptable to any OBD scanner, purchasing the official Infocar OBD device includes the software/app. Utilizing other OBD devices necessitates a subscription. The dedicated Infocar OBD device is priced at around $40. For those opting to use alternative devices, subscription plans are available at $2.49 for three months and $3.99 for an annual subscription.
OBDeleven VAG Car Diagnostics
OBDeleven is one of the most comprehensive diagnostic tools on the market. However, its specificity is both its strength and limitation. It is exclusively tailored for vehicles from Volkswagen, Audi, Škoda, Cupra, Seat, Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Lamborghini. Because of this specialization, the OBDeleven device and app offer a lot of customized data and diagnostic tools for your vehicle, but if you don't have a compatible car, it's completely useless.
For owners of the aforementioned brands, the OBDeleven app and device are invaluable assets. The app can consolidate data from multiple vehicles, offering insights into engine codes, temperatures, and other parameters. In addition to diagnostics, this app and device can bypass SFD locks, which typically prevent car owners from accessing their diagnostic data without going to a dealership-approved garage.
A standout feature is the "One-Click Apps" setting, reminiscent of the Carista app's customization capabilities. These preset configurations allow users to modify their vehicle's functionalities. The app unlocks hidden customization options embedded within the vehicle's electronic system, enabling alterations to startup displays, lighting configurations, lock settings, and dashboard preferences. With a simple tap, users can modify a plethora of non-critical vehicle settings.
It's important to note that the app is only compatible with the OBDeleven OBD device, priced at around $45. Various subscription tiers cater to different needs: The free version provides basic diagnostic tools. The Pro plan, priced at roughly $45 annually, offers SFD unlocks. And the Ultimate plan, available for about $165, includes unlimited access to One-Click app modifications.
Carista OBD2
The Carista app offers specialized scanning and diagnostic capabilities, primarily focusing on a vehicle's ECUs (electronic control units). It carefully scans these units to detect issues ranging from simple malfunctions like burnt-out lights to more severe concerns such as electrical shorts or damaged components. This precise scanning allows users to pinpoint the source of errors and address them effectively. However, due to its ECU-centric approach, the Carista app may not be compatible with all vehicles.
While Carista might not match the comprehensive diagnostic power of some other apps, its unique selling point lies in its feature customization capabilities. Modern vehicles come equipped with a multitude of hidden features and settings, typically accessible only to manufacturers and authorized dealerships. These settings, embedded within the car's ECU, govern various electronic functions. With Carista, users can unlock and modify aesthetic preferences like lighting effects or gauge sweeps during startup, as well as practical configurations such as adjusting seatbelt warning durations or automating window closure upon vehicle locking.
Carista is designed to work seamlessly with most ELM 237 or OBD devices. The official Carista OBD device is priced at around $40 and includes a one-month trial of the Carista app. Subsequent usage requires a subscription, priced at $9.99 monthly or $49.99 annually.
EOBD Facile: OBD 2 Car Scanner
EOBD Facile, developed by the creators of the Klavkarr OBD device, offers flexibility in device compatibility. While it's tailored for the Klavkarr OBD tool, it's not restricted to it. Any Wi-Fi-enabled ELM327 device can pair with the Facile app, though using the Klavkarr device does present advantages in terms of cost and compatibility when compared with using it over a third-party device.
The Facile app is equipped with a suite of features catering to a broad user base. It can decipher a wide range of engine fault codes, guide users in troubleshooting, and offers multiple engine monitoring settings, including data on emissions and oxygen sensors sourced from the ELM327 device. Furthermore, Facile can execute a comprehensive vehicle diagnostic, producing reports that users can keep for personal records or share with mechanics for expert intervention.
While the free version of the app primarily focuses on engine light code interpretations, EOBD Facile provides two premium tiers for enhanced functionalities. The Basic Edition, available for a one-time fee of $20.99, grants access to advanced diagnostic tools. In contrast, the Plus Edition, priced at $40.99, not only encompasses the features of the Basic Edition but also enables the saving, exporting, and printing of detailed reports.
For those considering the Klavkarr OBD device, there are three models to choose from, priced between $100 and $150, approximately. The two more affordable models include a license for the Basic Edition, while the premium model comes bundled with a license for the Plus Edition of the Facile software.
OBD Auto Doctor Car Scanner
OBD Auto Doctor is a comprehensive diagnostic tool that channels a wealth of vehicle information directly to your device. It requires an ELM327 OBD device for operation and is compatible with any ELM327 variant, whether it's Bluetooth, dongle, or Wi-Fi enabled.
Upon successful pairing with an OBD device and vehicle connection, the OBD Auto Doctor app offers users access to an array of real-time data. The primary display showcases metrics like engine RPM, intake, and engine temperatures. A standout feature is its diagnostic interface which is capable of reading and presenting engine warning light error codes. This empowers drivers to identify, address, and even erase these codes with a simple button press.
For enhanced diagnostic precision, OBD Auto Doctor can be configured to auto-record specific data points, such as engine temperatures and RPMs, during journeys. This continuous data logging is instrumental in pinpointing anomalies and potential mechanical issues within the engine system. Additionally, the tool boasts an inspection mode, meticulously evaluating your vehicle for emissions compliance, ensuring it's primed to pass relevant tests.
Catering to both automotive novices and experts, OBD Auto Doctor ranks among the top diagnostic apps for Android. While a free version is available, the Premium edition, priced at $29.99 annually, offers advanced features like data history retention and the ability to export and save graphs and charts.