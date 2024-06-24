Don't Have An Engine Hoist Of Your Own? You Can Rent One Before Your Next Project

Engine hoists — frequently referred to as cherry pickers — are supremely useful tools for motor swaps, rebuilds, and various other jobs. They allow us to connect a crane to a car's engine and, using a hydraulic jack, enable us to lift the motor out of the vehicle. This is important because car engines are extremely heavy and cumbersome. A normal person won't be able to remove one from their car alone, and even with a few people, removing a motor by hand will be incredibly challenging.

However, engine hoists can also be quite costly and difficult to store due to their large size. For home mechanics and DIYers with limited garage space, finding a place to stash an engine hoist after the job is complete may be impossible. For those on a budget, dropping several hundred bucks on a tool they may only use once or twice probably isn't the most practical decision. Instead, DIYers and home mechanics around the country have some other options when it comes to these niche devices. Many stores and businesses rent tools — including engine hoists — for reasonable rates.

Some of the most well-known sources of tool rentals include auto parts stores like AutoZone, a popular supplier of underrated tools. While you may not be able to find cherry picker rentals at all auto parts stores, they're worth visiting to find out. Outside of major auto parts stores, there are several national chains that provide tool rentals and various smaller local mom-and-pop businesses that may also be worth checking out. All that said, let's go ahead and dive in to explore some of the best places to rent engine hoists and how to use one once you secure your rental.