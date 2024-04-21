5 Lowe's Finds That Will Come In Handy During An Engine Swap
An engine swap is a complex automotive repair job. It can be an excellent DIY project and a great way to learn more about how cars work while developing your mechanic skills. However, it's also highly technical and takes, on average, between six and eight hours for a professional technician. If you're a car novice or a beginner home mechanic, you should prepare yourself for a much longer process. Don't let that frighten you, though. Engine swaps are doable for even the most inexperienced DIYers as long as they follow the proper steps and have access to the correct tools.
What kind of tools will you need to replace your engine? First, you'll need an extensive selection of basic hand and power tools, including things like a ratchet and socket set, various pliers, screwdrivers, an impact wrench, and jacks and jack stands. In addition to those devices, you may need several other tools to help you swap your engine, depending on your car's make and model. We won't cover every tool you may need when replacing your car's motor. But Lowe's stocks various must-have items for every home garage, and we found a few tools that can be useful when replacing your engine. We chose these tools based on price, user reviews, and, of course, utility for engine replacements. However, we'll cover our methodology in greater detail later. For now, check out these five Lowe's finds that will come in handy during an engine swap.
SUNEX TOOLS Hose Plier Set
When you remove the engine from your car, you'll have to disconnect various hoses, fluid lines, and electrical connections. Many of these components attach to the engine via plastic clips or nuts and bolts. However, others, like rubber hoses, use a special type of hose clamp. Hose clamp pliers are a great way to remove those pesky fasteners, but they're not necessary. You can remove most hose clamps using a standard set of tongue and groove pliers.
The real tricky part comes after you remove the hose clamps. Often, and especially on older engines, those rubber hoses become seized to the plastic inlets or outlets to which they attach. When that happens, it can be extremely challenging to remove the hose. Hose pliers are built with rounded jaws to grip rubber hoses, allowing you to spin the hose or move it back and forth until it breaks free from the plastic.
The SUNEX TOOLS Hose Plier Set could be an excellent addition to any home mechanic's kit and may be a valuable tool during engine swaps. The set includes three 11-inch-long pliers with varying jaw sizes, allowing you to remove small to mid-size hoses. The jaws' interiors are knurled, meaning they can easily grip hoses that are stuck or seized, while the handles are covered with non-slip, comfortable rubber grips.
CRAFTSMAN Automotive Magnetic Tray
We mentioned that swapping a car's engine involves disconnecting numerous components from the motor. By the time you finish removing the engine from the vehicle, you'll most likely have a large assortment of loose parts and many nuts, bolts, screws, and other fasteners. If you value your sanity, you'll need to label these parts and keep them organized. Otherwise, putting the engine bay back together again can quickly become a nightmare. You should designate a shelf or other space in your garage for parts storage and organization. But while you're in the process of actually disassembling the engine, a magnetic parts tray is a great way to keep track of smaller items like nuts and bolts.
The CRAFTSMAN Automotive Magnetic Parts Tray could be an excellent way to help you stay organized during an engine swap. The 5-½-inch by 9-½-inch tray provides ample space for storing metallic fasteners and other parts. You can stick it to the firewall, hood, or frame while working in the engine bay, enabling you to store items safely without the risk of losing a small nut or bolt. The tray features a rubber-covered base to prevent paint scratches, while its flat design helps prevent the tray from flipping and spilling.
Kobalt Fender Cover
As you're working to disassemble and remove one engine and install its replacement, you'll be leaning against your front fenders and grille — a lot. If you're performing an engine swap on an old, beat-up vehicle, you may not care about scratching the paint or damaging the body in some way. However, if you're swapping an engine into your project car or an antique collectible vehicle, you might want to take a few precautions to prevent body damage.
A great and easy way to prevent leaving paint scratches, fluid smudges, or other damage on your car's fenders is to use a fender mat, like the Kobalt Automotive Fender Cover from Lowe's. The 24-inch by 36-inch cover provides a large layer of protection for your car's fenders, and it features a powerful magnet sewed into its upper edge to help keep it in place. The mat is easy to use — simply drape it across your fender and then lean against it as you work to prevent leaving scratches or smudges on your paint. The cover's bottom is built from chemical-resistant vinyl and features non-scratching materials to help keep your vehicle's paint pristine.
CRAFTSMAN Pry Bar Set
Automotive parts don't always fit together or disconnect as smoothly as they should. That's especially true for older vehicles or those that have seen a lot of hard use in challenging environments. When performing an engine swap, there are innumerable parts to remove and disconnect. Sometimes, we have to use things like breaker bars or pry bars to separate two components. While these devices should never be our first choice, they're absolutely must-have tools for home mechanics and DIYers.
The CRAFTSMAN Automotive Pry Bar Set is helpful in sticky situations and could be a valuable tool to have on hand during an engine swap. The set includes three pry bars in lengths of 12 inches, 18 inches, and 24 inches, providing a tool for various needs and scenarios. Each pry bar handle is built using dual-material, designed for comfort and durability, and features a striking cap, allowing you to safely hit these pry bars with a hammer for increased force and power. The pry bar shafts are built using hardened steel for strength, and the entire set comes with a CRAFTSMAN lifetime warranty.
SUNEX Engine Stand
An engine swap is less complex than an engine rebuild. If you purchase a crate motor, the process may be as simple as removing the old engine and bolting in the new one. That said, you still may have to transfer over some parts from the old motor. If that's the case, or if you decide to perform a complete or partial engine rebuild, you might struggle to maneuver and work on the engine while it's on the ground. Not only that, but if you don't position your new motor just right, you may damage it. The best practice is to purchase or borrow an engine stand. These devices allow you to work on your engine in a comfortable position. Many engine stands even enable you to rotate and pivot the motor, allowing you to easily work on its bottom, top, or side without twisting your body into an awkward position.
The SUNEX TOOLS Heavy Duty Engine Stand could be a valuable addition to any home mechanic's garage and a helpful tool for engine swaps. With a 1,000-pound weight capacity, the SUNEX engine stand can support basically any standard automotive motor. It features heavy-duty locking casters, allowing you to move the stand around your shop and lock the wheels for stability when necessary. The tool enables you to rotate your engine and work on it in a comfortable position, while a safety mechanism lets you lock the engine in place while you work. The stand is foldable for easy storage and comes with a one-year warranty.
Why did we choose these products?
When compiling this list, we considered a few criteria: price, user ratings, and product features. Our budget for this piece was $500, and only one product on this list comes close to that price point. Outside of the SUNEX engine stand, each item on this list costs less than $100, making these tools ideal for hobbyists, casual DIYers, and home mechanics. Secondly, we looked at user reviews and only included products with excellent customer ratings. Each item featured here, with the exception of the SUNEX stand, has at least 4.3 out of five stars on the Lowe's website. While the engine stand does not have user reviews with Lowe's, it is available at various other stores and is highly well-rated on those platforms.
Finally, we considered product features and utility. We chose to include items that are helpful during an engine swap. Each item covered here has real-world utility when it comes to engine swaps, and everyone from pros to casual home mechanics can benefit from these devices while working on cars.
That said, remember to do your research and consider your individual needs when shopping for products. You should compare a few different tools before making your decision, and don't forget to check your vehicle's specifications to determine whether your project requires special tools or parts.