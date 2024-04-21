5 Lowe's Finds That Will Come In Handy During An Engine Swap

An engine swap is a complex automotive repair job. It can be an excellent DIY project and a great way to learn more about how cars work while developing your mechanic skills. However, it's also highly technical and takes, on average, between six and eight hours for a professional technician. If you're a car novice or a beginner home mechanic, you should prepare yourself for a much longer process. Don't let that frighten you, though. Engine swaps are doable for even the most inexperienced DIYers as long as they follow the proper steps and have access to the correct tools.

What kind of tools will you need to replace your engine? First, you'll need an extensive selection of basic hand and power tools, including things like a ratchet and socket set, various pliers, screwdrivers, an impact wrench, and jacks and jack stands. In addition to those devices, you may need several other tools to help you swap your engine, depending on your car's make and model. We won't cover every tool you may need when replacing your car's motor. But Lowe's stocks various must-have items for every home garage, and we found a few tools that can be useful when replacing your engine. We chose these tools based on price, user reviews, and, of course, utility for engine replacements. However, we'll cover our methodology in greater detail later. For now, check out these five Lowe's finds that will come in handy during an engine swap.