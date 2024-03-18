5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At AutoZone
Whether you're a professional technician, a diehard home mechanic, or a casual DIYer, a comprehensive toolbox is essential. You really can't have too many tools — even duplicates are handy to keep around in case you lose or break your original. Furthermore, many tools have extremely niche uses and applications. You may not use them often, but specialized tools can be a lifesaver during certain situations and projects. An extensive tool collection is an investment in yourself, as having access to various tools can help you develop priceless skills and knowledge. In the traditional sense, high-quality tools will be useful and valuable for decades.
However, acquiring tools isn't always easy or cheap. Specialized tools, in particular, often come with expensive price tags. Fortunately, there are auto parts stores like AutoZone, where you can find a sweeping lineup of high-quality tools that won't break the bank. For this list, we chose items that are not only affordable for casual home mechanics and DIYers but also provide unique and undervalued applications for tinkerers of all skill levels. From universal joint extension sets to scan tools and drain pans, here are five underrated tools from AutoZone.
OEMTOOLS 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 inch Drive Universal Joint Set
Automotive engineers do a fantastic job of fitting massive amounts of power into relatively small vehicles. The consequence of that engineering feat is that it's often difficult to access parts for maintenance or repair. Universal joint or u-joint extensions can be lifesavers when working on car parts in tight spaces. Sometimes, using a U-joint extension is the only way to reach certain nuts and bolts without unnecessarily disassembling large portions of a vehicle. These ingenious devices allow you to use a socket at an angle. They're incredibly useful for accessing fasteners located behind other components where you can't fit your ratchet or impact wrench at a direct angle.
The OEMTOOLS Universal Joint Set, available at AutoZone, allows you to use sockets at 45-degree angles. The set includes ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch drive adaptors that pivot in all directions without sacrificing torque and without the risk of binding that comes with other flexible extensions. Don't worry about losing your sockets to the depths of the engine bay — each adaptor is designed to hold sockets securely in place, thanks to a friction ball lock and release button. The tools are built from durable drop-forged steel and feature a heat-treated chrome exterior to prevent corrosion, even in the harshest garage conditions.
Pro-Lift Z-Creeper Seat
You can sit or lie directly on the ground while working on your car if you like. But do that long and frequently enough, and you're sure to develop a few pesky aches and pains. The better idea is to invest in a creeper and shop seat. Creepers are designed to help you lie on your back comfortably while working under a car. They usually have casters so you can slide quickly and easily across the floor, and many feature tool trays to help you keep track of parts while working. Shop seats are similar devices that sit one to two feet off the ground, allowing you to work on brakes or suspension systems while sitting in a comfortable position.
The Pro-Lift Z Creeper Seat from AutoZone combines the best of both creepers and shop seats into one handy device. The padded creeper seat features durable, two-inch casters, and it conveniently folds into either a chair or a creeper, depending on your needs. The padding is made from thick, heavy-duty vinyl, and the seat can support a maximum weight of 300 pounds.
Innova ScanTool with ABS
A scan tool is a must-have item for any pro or home mechanic. These tools allow you to tap into your car's onboard diagnostic (OBD) system to view diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs). Have you ever seen the ominous check engine light (CEL) appear on your dash? Well, OBD scan tools let you connect to your car and diagnose your car. Some scan tools even allow you to view live data, like fuel trim and O2 sensor information.
The Innova ScanTool with ABS is an excellent device for both professional mechanics and DIYers. It's capable of reading DTCs responsible for triggering check engine lights and ABS lights, performing battery and charging tests, displaying live data like oil temperatures and engine RPM, and even completing emissions tests. The tool features a code severity level function, which will tell you whether your CEL is serious and requires immediate attention or if you can ignore it for the time being. The scan tool includes the RepairSolutions2 app, so you can instantly find fixes for your DTCs, read service bulletins, find replacement parts, and learn about recalls.
Duralast 6 Ton Jack Stand
Quality jack stands are essential tools for anyone who plans to work on cars in any capacity. They're much stronger and more secure than compact bottle jacks or scissor jacks. Pair them with a solid floor jack, and you can safely lift your car much higher off the ground and crawl under it with peace of mind. While you can't lift a vehicle off the ground with jack stands alone, they are critical for safely supporting a car that you've lifted with a jack.
The Duralast 6 Ton Jack Stand Pair from AutoZone is a worthwhile investment for anyone planning to perform their own automotive maintenance or repairs. With a 6 ton capacity, these jack stands can support anything from small cars to pickup trucks and SUVs. They extend from 15-½-inches to 23-⅜-inches, making them ideal for vehicles of various sizes and ride heights. The large saddle surface offers complete contact and excellent support for both pinch weld and frame-lifting points. The stands are built with durable steel and feature a cast iron ratchet for precise height control.
FloTool 24 Quart Drain Pan
Drain pans might not be the most exciting tool on this list, but that doesn't make them any less essential. They're necessary for everything from oil changes and transmission fluid replacements to coolant flushes and differential jobs. However, not all drain pans are created equal. Many of the drain pans you can find in parts stores and supermarkets are too small to hold even one engine's worth of oil. Others are designed too poorly to properly transfer the fluid from the pan to a storage or recycling container without making a mess.
Luckily, you can pick up a FloTool 24 Quart Drain Pan from AutoZone. Constructed of durable plastic, the Duralast drain pan has a 24-quart capacity that makes it ideal for changing the oil on anything from a small car up to large trucks and even farm tractors. It features a built-in oil filter drainage point, ergonomic handles for easy transportation, and a deep well with a built-in drain to prevent splashes. You can store the drain pan flat or upright without worrying about leaks due to its solid construction, and it features a cap and spout that make transferring fluid to other containers a breeze.
Why were these tools chosen?
We chose the tools on this list based on a few criteria: price, user ratings, and underrated practicality. Each of the tools covered here comes with an affordable price tag, especially when you compare them to higher-end professional-level brands like Snap-On. Each of the items on this list also features glowing reviews from real customers on various websites. Finally, every item featured on this list is a highly useful — albeit often overlooked — tool for casual and hardcore home mechanics. These tools may not be the most well-known devices for DIY auto repair, which is precisely why we chose to include them here. Despite their relative obscurity, each of the items on this list is a valuable resource for anyone planning to work on cars.