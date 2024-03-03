5 Underrated Tools You Can Find At Advance Auto Parts

What's something that professional mechanics, hobbyists, and casual DIYers all have in common? The need for an ever-expanding toolbox. Whether you're a pro or simply like to tinker with cars in your free time, you can never have too many tools. And it seems like every time you start a new project, you discover a need for another strange and unique tool to help you complete the job. The downside to all of this is that tools can be pricey, especially when you start accumulating more specialized and niche devices.

Fortunately, you can get your hands on a lot of quality and underrated tools from auto parts stores like Advance Auto Parts. The best part? These tools don't come with the inflated price tags that so often accompany professional-level products. That doesn't mean these tools are low quality, though. In fact, all of the tools we cover in this list are made with quality materials by reputable manufacturers. So, if you're a DIYer or even a professional, you can likely find a handy tool at Advance Auto Parts for an affordable price. From digital tire pressure gauges to portable battery jump packs and magnetic screwdrivers, here are five underrated tools you can pick up at Advance Auto Parts.