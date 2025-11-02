13 Of The Best Right Angle Drills (According To Users), Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The drill is perhaps the most recognizable tool in any brand's catalog of gear, and everyone who uses power tools as part of their livelihood will have one, or perhaps many, on hand. However, not all drills are built to the same specifications. The standard drill comes in numerous forms, and then there's the discussion over selecting a model featuring either a brushed or brushless motor. This debate rages across many brands, and plenty of DeWalt tools benefit from brushless technology, Milwaukee fields the "Fuel" lineup with brushless motors, and Ryobi brushless tools also offer a performance boost for users.
Regardless of the technology embedded within, the typical drill features a basic, gun-shaped tool body that offers straight-ahead drilling. The right angle drill shifts that. Handling basic right angle drilling can be done with a bit attachment, but that's no substitute for the real thing when the needs even the simplest tasks. A right angle drill, in its most basic format, offers fastening power in tight spaces that can't be accomplished otherwise. Low profile options make building things like drawers much easier, and they can be a lifesaver when working under the hood or in attics and crawlspaces that often feature lots of obstructions. Larger models are purpose-built to chop holes or install framing elements into posts and other dense material. These 13 right angle drills come highly recommended by users with hands on experience, and can make an immediate dent in the workload you have on your to-do list.
DeWalt 20V Max ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
The DeWalt 20V Max ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill earns solid praise from users, though it's the lowest ranked option here because some have noted that its power limitations. The tool is perfect for simple drilling and fastening needs, but it doesn't appear to be well-suited to more demanding jobs. The tool remains a solid installation solution for existing DeWalt users, though, and it's also a notable choice for buyers without a selected cordless tool brand already or for someone seeking a switch. The tool features two speed settings and a variable speed trigger that combine to deliver 0-650 and 2,000 RPM ceilings. It's also very slim, with a 4-inch length from front to back and a deep hex pocket in the chuck to maintain this minimized dimension.
There are some quality of life enhancements offered in the tool's build that make it a decent option for both users who will reach for the tool often and DIYers who might only require limited action but will seek greater comfort in its use. The trigger featured an elongated paddle to offer an easier grip, and it features a belt clip to keep the drill within reach when working at a height or moving around a workpiece.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hole Hawg Right Angle Drill
There are general purpose right angle drills, and then there are tools the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Hole Hawg Right Angle Drill, a heavy duty workplace solution that isn't the appropriate power tool for things like basic installation work or even routine maintenance. This is a contractor's cutting and drilling solution, and it doesn't pretend to be something else. For this reason, it's ranked low down on the totem pole, but not for a lack of functionality or value. This is simply a tool that fits in a niche category, even within the world of right angle drilling. The Hole Hawg is best suited to drilling hole, with the ability to perform ⅞-inch ship auger cuts faster than any other in its category, according to Milwaukee. At the same time, the tool's roughly 7-pound weight makes it the lightest of its kind — that being immensely powerful right angle drilling solutions, not all-purpose right angle tools.
The Hole Hawg offers a Quik-Lok chuck that makes installing a drilling accessory easy, and features additional elements like an LED light to support work in all sorts of conditions and a top handle to add additional holding power as you drill. This is a mean hole-making machine, and it's perhaps the best suited to that task among power tools. It's just not the right solution for most working needs.
Bosch 12V Max ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill/Driver Kit
Bosch's 12V Max ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill/Driver Kit is a lightweight drilling tool with a pivoting head. It features five positions to lock in exact reach needs and weighs just 2.75 pounds. The tool delivers 1,300 RPM driving speeds and a maximum torque measured at 115 in-lb. It also features a head width of 4.25 inches, offering the ability to reach into compact spaces with ease. This solution runs on Bosch's 12V battery system, adding it to a lineup of other tools made with compact application needs in mind. The tool operates with a variable speed trigger and can function as a decent multifunctional drilling and fastening addition. With the various head positions in mind, utilizing this as a powered screwdriver as well as a right angle option makes it far more versatile than the typical right angle drill.
The kit comes with a case, battery, and charger, making it a complete solution if you don't already have any Bosch gear in your collection. The tool misses the mark when it comes to more intense drilling needs though, shining as a light duty repair and installation tool but lacking the power necessary for more demanding tasks. The kit is an ideal tool addition for renters, and can make a big impact in homes with children, specifically. Building kids toys and equipment doesn't tend to demand much power, but it can frequently involve odd fastening angles.
Metabo HPT 18V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
Metabo HPT (The HPT stands for Hitachi Power Tools, and distinguishes its products from other Metabo-branded ones) is an interesting tool brand. Unlike most power tool makers, the company offers a lifetime limited warranty on its Lithium Ion cordless tools. That means Metabo HPT will replace any cordless tool it still makes, regardless of how long you've had the equipment. With common power tools like drills and circular saws, you might ultimately find that a single purchase is all you'll ever need to make, as a result. The 18V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill might be a little less ubiquitous, but it's still a power tool with extreme shelf life, making it one that will benefit significantly from this immense warranty coverage.
The drill is operated via a paddle switch and features a side handle, LED light, and a keyless chuck. It offers a max RPM figure of 1,800 and weighs 3.7 pounds. The tool also comes with a belt hook to round things out. This is a full sized tool with the body specifications of a compact model, making it a piece of equipment that can check a few boxes at the same time.
Ingersoll Rand ⅜-Inch Right Angle Air Drill
The Ingersoll Rand ⅜-Inch Right Angle Air Drill is not powered by a cordless battery system, but rather links up to your air compressor with a hose and delivers all-day performance. For mechanics and other users who already have an air compressor in their shop, this is a solid option for a few important reasons. The tool features reversible drive directions and an 1,800 RPM no load speed. It delivers a maximum power output of 0.33 horsepower while weighing 3 pounds. The tool's ability to perform without having to manage electrical power supply is a big deal for industrial users in particular, but it can be a major point of assistance for just about anyone who frequently works in a dedicated shop environment, be it at home or in a professional setting.
The right angle drill utilizes a keyed chuck, another change that many standard tool users may not be immediately familiar with. The design requires a key to swap out bits, but it allows you to lock the chuck down with extreme force to prevent the bit you're using from traveling. The drill is built with an aluminum housing that makes it both lightweight for easy use and durable, capable of withstanding plenty of drops and dings. It also features a 1 year warranty for added confidence.
Kobalt 24V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
Owned as a joint venture, Kobalt is the flagship exclusive brand of Lowe's. It features all the hallmarks of a standard power tool option, and many users, particularly in the DIY space, swear by the power and performance of Kobalt gear. The Kobalt 24V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill is naturally found on Lowe's store shelves, and it offers quality coverage for this specific need. It generates a maximum torque output of 250 in-lb, making it a high powered option with two speed settings and a variable speed trigger. It offers both 0-600 RPM and 0-2,000 RPM mode selections and comes with a 5 year warranty for serious length out of the equipment, even if you run into issues with it down the line.
The right angle drill also features four clutch settings and an LED light that incorporates a pre-light and afterglow setting to keep your workspace illuminated ahead of drilling or fastening and throughout the task. It's a low cost option that doesn't skimp on the features or power requirements that most users will find, whether they're drilling through timber studs or putting together furniture.
Hercules 20V ½-Inch Right Angle Drill
Built from the mold of stronger right angle drilling tools, the Hercules 20V ½-Inch Right Angle Drill features a keyed chuck for a stronger hold of your bits. An all-metal gearbox delivers solid durability, and the brushless motor helps create a long lasting and tough drilling solution that can hack through even dense material. The tool generates serious power with a low maximum spin speed, rated at 1,000 RPM. High torque and low speed are somewhat niche in performance, but for anyone needing to run wiring through a stud wall, drill holes in a block wall to secure a new roofing or decking element, or anything similar, this is an ideal candidate to add to the tool collection.
The drill weighs almost 8 pounds, so it's not the lightest option around, but that heft translates into a powerful tool that's suited to many intense jobs. It runs with a variable speed trigger and an ergonomic top handle to support a firm grip on the unit. It also comes with a side handle that can be added to support additional gripping flexibility. Hercules is a Harbor Freight-owned brand, so it's exclusive to the tool and equipment retailer.
Makita 18V LXT ⅜-Inch Angle Drill
It shouldn't be surprising that a Makita tool has earned some of the highest volume of praise from users. The Makita 18V LXT ⅜-Inch Angle Drill runs on Makita's standard battery platform and delivers a variable speed performance running up to a maximum of 121 in-lb of torque and 1,800 RPM no load speeds. The head is among the slimmest in the market, with a 3½-inch height for significant access to tight spaces. The tool is also fairly short, measuring 12⅜ inches in total.
Makita is known as a technological innovator among power tool makers, and its LXT battery platform is one of the most prominent displays of this prowess. This drill operates with a single 18V battery, but pairing up two of the units allows you to run Makita's 36V solutions. Either way, the LXT system delivers a 50% runtime improvement over Makita's standard 18V batteries and offers rapid charging capability with added computer controls that Makita calls its Star Protection.
Ridgid 18V SubCompact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
The Ridgid 18V SubCompact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill is a Home Depot exclusive brand tool, although you'll also find it at Amazon. This solution might be a bit shocking to those not in the know when it comes to Ridgid equipment. The tool offers up 373 in-lb of max torque, and Ridgid calls it "the industry's most compact right angle drill" with a head measurement of 3½ inches (matching the slim profile of Makita's LXT option). The drill also delivers an optimized chuck for maximum depth to further limit the protrusion of bits that will be used with the tool.
It features an LED light to provide greater visibility when drilling in dim working conditions and weighs 2.5 pounds for a serious power-to-weight ratio. The tool's variable speed trigger and added flourishes like a belt hook and quick locking keyless chuck make it a high quality choice among drilling tools in this part of any brand's catalog.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Compact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
Ryobi is a consistent performer when it comes to modern power tools. The brand has been innovating for decades and the ONE+ lineup offers a great balance of tool performance and low cost. This makes the brand an excellent choice for DIYers looking to save a bit on tool purchases without sacrificing quality. Ryobi tools are available at Home Depot, but you'll also get the brand's ONE+ HP Compact ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill from Amazon and elsewhere. This is another surprising entry that ranks higher than most users might anticipate. The tool is a serious bargain, listed at $88 at Amazon and delivering two speeds that range up to 450 and 1,700 RPM while generating up to a maximum torque output of 350 in-lb. A variable speed trigger also helps dial in the exact turning force and speed required.
The tool weighs 2.8 pounds and operates with a keyless chuck. Ryobi notes that the current model features twice the upper torque range when compared to its predecessor, delivering extreme performance for users and vastly overperforming the prior model that current units have replaced. Ryobi's 'HP' lineup promises serious power output in the same well known ONE+ range, and this right angle tool delivers.
Bauer 20V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill
Bauer is another Harbor Freight exclusive. It might come as a surprise that the Bauer 20V ⅜-Inch Right Angle Drill ranks higher than the outlet's Hercules model. Generally, Hercules is designed to be a higher performer than Bauer, as the brand's more cost effective option. However, this model has been given a 4.8 star average rating to the Hercules drill's 4.6 average with more than 500 more reviews thrown in to add serious heft to the praise. Users note the power this tool generates, and the $45 price tag helps make it a genuine standout.
The Bauer drill weighs less than 3 pounds and generates a maximum torque of 345 in-lb. It features a 4¾-inch head height, making it a bit longer than users seeking excessive flexibility will want. The tool is rounded out with an LED light, a two speed motor that delivers up to 650 and 2,000 RPM in each position, and a variable speed trigger. It also brings in ergonomic handling designs to help support plenty of tasks.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver
Milwaukee's M12 Fuel Installation Drill/Driver features four chuck heads that connect to the main tool body, and are easily interchangeable. Each one is designed to help support specific installation tasks, including a right angle head that makes drilling or fastening in this format easy. The tool also includes a standard chuck and hex connection, as well as an offset head.
The drill/driver produces up to 300 in-lb of maximum torque, and weighs just 2 pounds even with a battery installed. The solution is shaped more or less the same as a standard drill, but the collets can be positioned in four primary directions around the clock, so to speak, rather than just at a standard connection. This delivers serious flexibility for connection in 16 different positions. It also feature a belt clip and measures 5.12 inches wide. It can be found at numerous outlets, including Amazon.
Flex 12-Inch Compact Right Angle Drill
The Flex 12-Inch Compact Right Angle Drill is the best right angle drilling solution on the market, offering a bit of a crossover between the intense drilling capabilities of models like Milwaukee's Hole Hawg, and more installation-focused drivers. The tool is built with a magnesium gearbox for lightweight performance and good durability over the long term. Its 7.69-pound weight puts it firmly within the heftier category, but on the lighter end of it. However, the drill's 1,680 in-lb of max torque and 1,650 RPM make it a serious standout. The tool also features anti-kickback technology and a turbo mode to handle extreme drilling demands without hesitation. The tool's top handle helps users keep control while tackling a range of needs, and acts as a rafter hook, too.
Users rave about the performance of this tool, and if supreme capability and serious tool flexibility are necessities in your workspace of stable of tools, this Flex option is likely your best bet. However, for routine installers and furniture builders, the massive power and heavy duty nature of the drill may not be entirely necessary, so it's worth considering a more compact option instead.
Methodology
Value to users across this selection of right angle drills was established based on extensive research on user reviews and ratings. These ratings came from a variety of trusted online storefronts, including all the usual suspects that support professional and DIY tool users in their material sourcing tasks.