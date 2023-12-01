What Ever Happened To Hitachi Power Tools?

They say the right tool can make or break a job. Both professional builders and DIY enthusiasts alike have long relied on Hitachi Power Tools to get even the heaviest jobs done. That's been true for several decades, as the Hitachi name became synonymous with precision craftsmanship and durability at an affordable price. However, it no doubt came as a shock to many when the Hitachi name forever vanished from the power tools market in 2018.

The disappearance of the Hitachi name was all the more surprising given its prominence in the power tool market. It seems the brand value of Hitachi's power tool division played a significant role in its eventual market exit, as the Hitachi Group ultimately decided to sell it to private U.S. equity firm KKR for a whopping $1.3 billion. That sale was finalized in 2017, and roughly a year later, power tools brandishing the Hitachi name and logo were no longer being sold.

The same tools were, however, available under a different name. Hitachi Power Tools rebranded as "Metabo HPT" after the company severed its corporate ties to Hitachi — the "HPT" moniker being a nod to the company's former name.